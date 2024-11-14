To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 With reference to our letter dated May 6, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2024, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 has been cancelled due to some unavoidable circumstances. The revised date for the said meeting will be intimated in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Sub: Intimation for cancellation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20th May 2024 to consider among other things the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024 for the adoption of financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)