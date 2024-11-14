|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024.pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of Board meeting held on September 27, 2024 due to clerical errors. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 With reference to our letter dated May 6, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2024, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 has been cancelled due to some unavoidable circumstances. The revised date for the said meeting will be intimated in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Sub: Intimation for cancellation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20th May 2024 to consider among other things the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 202 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Maxposure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024 for the adoption of financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.