No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.86
4.95
2.16
1.25
Net Worth
15.87
4.96
2.17
1.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
585.85
|13.65
|23,087.45
|528.66
|2.56
|1,256.79
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
116.75
|14.82
|11,214.06
|111.5
|2.08
|1,683.9
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,078.2
|0
|10,587.92
|-51.2
|0
|1,372.9
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
480.45
|44.99
|9,273.14
|40.22
|0.94
|177.35
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
586.15
|44.37
|7,492.85
|45.84
|1.19
|88.07
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prateek Sharma
Whole Time Director
Parth Shah
Non Executive Director
Suman Sharma
Independent Director
Swati Dhoot
Independent Director
Bajrang Jagdish Prajapat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kiran Parmanand Goklani
#. 302,301 3rd Flr Laxmi Mall,
Laxmi Ind.Estate New Link Rd.,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 91371 95384
Website: http://www.studiolsd.in
Email: compliance@studiolsd.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Studio LSD Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.