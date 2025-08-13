iifl-logo

Studio LSD Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Studio LSD Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Studio LSD Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Aug, 2025|09:31 PM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Studio LSD Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.86

4.95

2.16

1.25

Net Worth

15.87

4.96

2.17

1.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Studio LSD Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

585.85

13.6523,087.45528.662.561,256.79289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

116.75

14.8211,214.06111.52.081,683.9110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,078.2

010,587.92-51.201,372.9720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

480.45

44.999,273.1440.220.94177.3575.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

586.15

44.377,492.8545.841.1988.0716.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Studio LSD Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prateek Sharma

Whole Time Director

Parth Shah

Non Executive Director

Suman Sharma

Independent Director

Swati Dhoot

Independent Director

Bajrang Jagdish Prajapat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kiran Parmanand Goklani

Registered Office

#. 302,301 3rd Flr Laxmi Mall,

Laxmi Ind.Estate New Link Rd.,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 91371 95384

Website: http://www.studiolsd.in

Email: compliance@studiolsd.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Studio LSD Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Studio LSD Ltd share price today?

The Studio LSD Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Studio LSD Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Studio LSD Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Studio LSD Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Studio LSD Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Studio LSD Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Studio LSD Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Studio LSD Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Studio LSD Ltd?

Studio LSD Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Studio LSD Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Studio LSD Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

