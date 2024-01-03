Studio LSD Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.86
4.95
2.16
1.25
Net Worth
15.87
4.96
2.17
1.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.06
0.44
0.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.87
5.02
2.61
2.17
Fixed Assets
0.77
0.26
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.7
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
7.55
4.17
2.25
1.83
Inventories
0.47
0.68
0.85
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24
14.92
0.51
4.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.7
1.71
2.42
0.83
Sundry Creditors
-18.9
-12.32
-1.15
-2.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-0.82
-0.38
-0.25
Cash
5.73
0.58
0.26
0.24
Total Assets
15.87
5.03
2.61
2.17
