Studio LSD Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.86

4.95

2.16

1.25

Net Worth

15.87

4.96

2.17

1.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.06

0.44

0.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.87

5.02

2.61

2.17

Fixed Assets

0.77

0.26

0.08

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.7

0.01

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

7.55

4.17

2.25

1.83

Inventories

0.47

0.68

0.85

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24

14.92

0.51

4.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.7

1.71

2.42

0.83

Sundry Creditors

-18.9

-12.32

-1.15

-2.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.72

-0.82

-0.38

-0.25

Cash

5.73

0.58

0.26

0.24

Total Assets

15.87

5.03

2.61

2.17

