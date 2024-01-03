Studio LSD Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
577.15
|13.45
|22,744.59
|528.66
|2.6
|1,256.79
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
113.3
|14.38
|10,882.69
|111.5
|2.15
|1,683.9
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,088.5
|0
|10,689.07
|-51.2
|0
|1,372.9
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
479
|44.85
|9,245.15
|40.22
|0.94
|177.35
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
586.8
|44.42
|7,501.16
|45.84
|1.19
|88.07
|16.39
No Record Found
