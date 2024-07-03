SectorEntertainment
Open₹44.3
Prev. Close₹44.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹208.46
Day's High₹44.65
Day's Low₹42.33
52 Week's High₹69.4
52 Week's Low₹40.01
Book Value₹77.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,027.25
P/E13.9
EPS3.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,136.05
2,960.31
2,664.24
2,469.39
Net Worth
3,612.82
3,437.08
3,141.01
2,946.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,153.76
1,240.25
1,195.48
1,064.44
yoy growth (%)
-6.97
3.74
12.31
18.4
Raw materials
-24.7
-22.38
-9.53
-11.39
As % of sales
2.14
1.8
0.79
1.07
Employee costs
-62.34
-59.83
-59.74
-67.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
189.53
246.51
123.88
-29.89
Depreciation
-89.72
-158.72
-166.39
-144.21
Tax paid
0
-0.61
-37.58
14.8
Working capital
386.91
-1,999.77
1,851.66
-122.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.97
3.74
12.31
18.4
Op profit growth
-27.37
63.42
-2.78
212.87
EBIT growth
-23.74
61.23
421.53
-132.06
Net profit growth
-22.92
184.93
-378.57
-85.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,080.75
1,130.47
1,225.6
1,307.4
1,291.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,080.75
1,130.47
1,225.6
1,307.4
1,291.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206.94
112.11
121.16
190.84
176.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sameer Manchanda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Archana Niranjan Hingorani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anuj Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Geeta Fulwadaya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Saurabh Sancheti
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Hingwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hema Kumari
Independent Director
Naina Krishna Murthy
Independent Director
Rahul Dutt
Independent Director
A Siddharth
Reports by Den Networks Ltd
Summary
Den Networks Limited was incorporated on 10 July, 2007. The Company changed status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on 15 April, 2008 thereby changing the name to DEN Digital Entertainment Networks Limited. Subsequently, the name of Company was again changed to DEN Networks Limited on 27 June, 2008. Through aggressive acquisition, Company has emerged as the larges national level MSO (Multi System Operator) in India. It is primarily engaged in distribution of television channels through digital cable distribution network and provision of broadband servicesDEN Networks Limited, founded and promoted by Industry veteran Sameer Manchanda, serves an estimated 11 million subscribers in over 115 cities across 13 major Indian states. DEN serves the majority of cable TV subscribers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and has a large presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. DEN continues to expand its presence in India and has entered important cities and towns in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. DEN has partnered with the Star, Zee and Turner groups in the Media Pro Joint venture. MediaPro is Indias leading content aggregation and distribution Company offering over 70 leading pay TV channels including all Star, Zee, Turner and NDTV channels.The companys digital cable offering, with their feature-rich user interface and a portfolio of cutting edge value added services is widely regarded as Indias best. The
The Den Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Den Networks Ltd is ₹2027.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Den Networks Ltd is 13.9 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Den Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Den Networks Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹69.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Den Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.81%, 3 Years at 1.58%, 1 Year at -22.34%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -15.67% and 1 Month at -3.45%.
