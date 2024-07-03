iifl-logo-icon 1
Den Networks Ltd Share Price

42.48
(-4.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:49 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.3
  • Day's High44.65
  • 52 Wk High69.4
  • Prev. Close44.5
  • Day's Low42.33
  • 52 Wk Low 40.01
  • Turnover (lac)208.46
  • P/E13.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.19
  • EPS3.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,027.25
  • Div. Yield0
Den Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

44.3

Prev. Close

44.5

Turnover(Lac.)

208.46

Day's High

44.65

Day's Low

42.33

52 Week's High

69.4

52 Week's Low

40.01

Book Value

77.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,027.25

P/E

13.9

EPS

3.2

Divi. Yield

0

Den Networks Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

Den Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

Den Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.94%

Institutions: 0.94%

Non-Institutions: 24.05%

Custodian: 0.09%

Share Price

Den Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

476.77

476.77

476.77

476.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,136.05

2,960.31

2,664.24

2,469.39

Net Worth

3,612.82

3,437.08

3,141.01

2,946.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,153.76

1,240.25

1,195.48

1,064.44

yoy growth (%)

-6.97

3.74

12.31

18.4

Raw materials

-24.7

-22.38

-9.53

-11.39

As % of sales

2.14

1.8

0.79

1.07

Employee costs

-62.34

-59.83

-59.74

-67.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

189.53

246.51

123.88

-29.89

Depreciation

-89.72

-158.72

-166.39

-144.21

Tax paid

0

-0.61

-37.58

14.8

Working capital

386.91

-1,999.77

1,851.66

-122.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.97

3.74

12.31

18.4

Op profit growth

-27.37

63.42

-2.78

212.87

EBIT growth

-23.74

61.23

421.53

-132.06

Net profit growth

-22.92

184.93

-378.57

-85.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,080.75

1,130.47

1,225.6

1,307.4

1,291.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,080.75

1,130.47

1,225.6

1,307.4

1,291.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

206.94

112.11

121.16

190.84

176.79

Den Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Den Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sameer Manchanda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Archana Niranjan Hingorani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anuj Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Geeta Fulwadaya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Saurabh Sancheti

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Hingwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hema Kumari

Independent Director

Naina Krishna Murthy

Independent Director

Rahul Dutt

Independent Director

A Siddharth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Den Networks Ltd

Summary

Den Networks Limited was incorporated on 10 July, 2007. The Company changed status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on 15 April, 2008 thereby changing the name to DEN Digital Entertainment Networks Limited. Subsequently, the name of Company was again changed to DEN Networks Limited on 27 June, 2008. Through aggressive acquisition, Company has emerged as the larges national level MSO (Multi System Operator) in India. It is primarily engaged in distribution of television channels through digital cable distribution network and provision of broadband servicesDEN Networks Limited, founded and promoted by Industry veteran Sameer Manchanda, serves an estimated 11 million subscribers in over 115 cities across 13 major Indian states. DEN serves the majority of cable TV subscribers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and has a large presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. DEN continues to expand its presence in India and has entered important cities and towns in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. DEN has partnered with the Star, Zee and Turner groups in the Media Pro Joint venture. MediaPro is Indias leading content aggregation and distribution Company offering over 70 leading pay TV channels including all Star, Zee, Turner and NDTV channels.The companys digital cable offering, with their feature-rich user interface and a portfolio of cutting edge value added services is widely regarded as Indias best. The
Company FAQs

What is the Den Networks Ltd share price today?

The Den Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Den Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Den Networks Ltd is ₹2027.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Den Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Den Networks Ltd is 13.9 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Den Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Den Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Den Networks Ltd is ₹40.01 and ₹69.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Den Networks Ltd?

Den Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.81%, 3 Years at 1.58%, 1 Year at -22.34%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -15.67% and 1 Month at -3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Den Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Den Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 0.95 %
Public - 24.05 %

