Summary

Den Networks Limited was incorporated on 10 July, 2007. The Company changed status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company on 15 April, 2008 thereby changing the name to DEN Digital Entertainment Networks Limited. Subsequently, the name of Company was again changed to DEN Networks Limited on 27 June, 2008. Through aggressive acquisition, Company has emerged as the larges national level MSO (Multi System Operator) in India. It is primarily engaged in distribution of television channels through digital cable distribution network and provision of broadband servicesDEN Networks Limited, founded and promoted by Industry veteran Sameer Manchanda, serves an estimated 11 million subscribers in over 115 cities across 13 major Indian states. DEN serves the majority of cable TV subscribers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and has a large presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala. DEN continues to expand its presence in India and has entered important cities and towns in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. DEN has partnered with the Star, Zee and Turner groups in the Media Pro Joint venture. MediaPro is Indias leading content aggregation and distribution Company offering over 70 leading pay TV channels including all Star, Zee, Turner and NDTV channels.The companys digital cable offering, with their feature-rich user interface and a portfolio of cutting edge value added services is widely regarded as Indias best. The

