Den Networks Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,080.75
1,130.47
1,225.6
1,307.4
1,291.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,080.75
1,130.47
1,225.6
1,307.4
1,291.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
206.94
112.11
121.16
190.84
176.79
Total Income
1,287.69
1,242.58
1,346.76
1,498.24
1,468.24
Total Expenditure
927.68
978.6
1,024.35
1,058.75
1,079.79
PBIDT
360.01
263.99
322.4
439.49
388.45
Interest
2.57
1.4
0.28
3.35
31.83
PBDT
357.44
262.58
322.13
436.14
356.62
Depreciation
112.81
119.29
148.24
250.62
246.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.56
0.48
1.88
1.96
2.59
Deferred Tax
26.27
-93.54
0.93
-5.36
48.61
Reported Profit After Tax
212.79
236.36
171.08
188.92
58.64
Minority Interest After NP
-1.86
-6.49
-4.87
-9.04
-11.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
214.65
242.85
175.95
197.96
69.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
214.65
242.85
175.95
197.96
69.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.5
5.09
3.69
4.15
1.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.31
23.35
26.3
33.61
30.07
PBDTM(%)
33.07
23.22
26.28
33.35
27.61
PATM(%)
19.68
20.9
13.95
14.45
4.54
