Den Networks Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
249.08
247.53
258.02
272.94
276.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
249.08
247.53
258.02
272.94
276.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.18
55.2
57.31
50.92
51.59
Total Income
318.26
302.73
315.32
323.85
328.2
Total Expenditure
221.44
221.01
218
233.27
234.87
PBIDT
96.82
81.72
97.32
90.59
93.33
Interest
0.52
0.56
0.64
0.59
0.62
PBDT
96.3
81.16
96.69
89.99
92.71
Depreciation
27.41
25.69
27.91
28.1
28.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.72
3.74
5.17
0.17
0.05
Deferred Tax
14.52
8.44
-13.45
13.87
18.3
Reported Profit After Tax
51.65
43.29
77.05
47.86
45.61
Minority Interest After NP
-0.4
-2.23
-2.01
0.57
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
52.05
45.52
79.06
47.28
45.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
52.05
45.52
79.06
47.28
45.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.09
0.95
1.66
0.99
0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.87
33.01
37.71
33.19
33.74
PBDTM(%)
38.66
32.78
37.47
32.97
33.51
PATM(%)
20.73
17.48
29.86
17.53
16.48
