iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Den Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.88
(0.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Den Networks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,153.76

1,240.25

1,195.48

1,064.44

yoy growth (%)

-6.97

3.74

12.31

18.4

Raw materials

-24.7

-22.38

-9.53

-11.39

As % of sales

2.14

1.8

0.79

1.07

Employee costs

-62.34

-59.83

-59.74

-67.09

As % of sales

5.4

4.82

4.99

6.3

Other costs

-908.22

-939.8

-992.67

-848.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.71

75.77

83.03

79.72

Operating profit

158.49

218.23

133.53

137.35

OPM

13.73

17.59

11.17

12.9

Depreciation

-89.72

-158.72

-166.39

-144.21

Interest expense

-0.93

-3.26

-31.03

-59.6

Other income

121.7

190.27

187.77

36.56

Profit before tax

189.53

246.51

123.88

-29.89

Taxes

0

-0.61

-37.58

14.8

Tax rate

0

-0.24

-30.33

-49.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

189.53

245.9

86.3

-15.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-15.89

Net profit

189.53

245.9

86.3

-30.97

yoy growth (%)

-22.92

184.93

-378.57

-85.67

NPM

16.42

19.82

7.21

-2.91

Den Networks : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Den Networks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.