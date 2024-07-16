Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,153.76
1,240.25
1,195.48
1,064.44
yoy growth (%)
-6.97
3.74
12.31
18.4
Raw materials
-24.7
-22.38
-9.53
-11.39
As % of sales
2.14
1.8
0.79
1.07
Employee costs
-62.34
-59.83
-59.74
-67.09
As % of sales
5.4
4.82
4.99
6.3
Other costs
-908.22
-939.8
-992.67
-848.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.71
75.77
83.03
79.72
Operating profit
158.49
218.23
133.53
137.35
OPM
13.73
17.59
11.17
12.9
Depreciation
-89.72
-158.72
-166.39
-144.21
Interest expense
-0.93
-3.26
-31.03
-59.6
Other income
121.7
190.27
187.77
36.56
Profit before tax
189.53
246.51
123.88
-29.89
Taxes
0
-0.61
-37.58
14.8
Tax rate
0
-0.24
-30.33
-49.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
189.53
245.9
86.3
-15.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-15.89
Net profit
189.53
245.9
86.3
-30.97
yoy growth (%)
-22.92
184.93
-378.57
-85.67
NPM
16.42
19.82
7.21
-2.91
