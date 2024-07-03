Den Networks Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
822.73
847.56
922.13
981.17
963.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
822.73
847.56
922.13
981.17
963.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
152.33
86.9
95.03
161.55
139.6
Total Income
975.06
934.46
1,017.16
1,142.72
1,103.26
Total Expenditure
712.37
731.5
778.09
797.36
815.67
PBIDT
262.69
202.97
239.07
345.36
287.59
Interest
1.94
0.81
0.27
3.28
28.33
PBDT
260.75
202.16
238.8
342.08
259.26
Depreciation
84.9
90.12
115.33
189.2
190.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.39
0.79
1.01
3.17
4.36
Deferred Tax
39.72
1.09
0
-5.31
28.57
Reported Profit After Tax
135.74
110.16
122.46
155.03
36.12
Minority Interest After NP
0.15
0.81
-3.52
-5.95
-9.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.59
109.35
125.98
160.98
45.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
135.59
109.35
125.98
160.98
45.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.84
2.29
2.64
3.38
0.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.92
23.94
25.92
35.19
29.84
PBDTM(%)
31.69
23.85
25.89
34.86
26.9
PATM(%)
16.49
12.99
13.28
15.8
3.74
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.