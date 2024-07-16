iifl-logo-icon 1
Den Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Den Networks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

189.53

246.51

123.88

-29.89

Depreciation

-89.72

-158.72

-166.39

-144.21

Tax paid

0

-0.61

-37.58

14.8

Working capital

386.91

-1,999.77

1,851.66

-122.12

Other operating items

Operating

486.72

-1,912.59

1,771.57

-281.42

Capital expenditure

76.73

-2.58

35.51

68.92

Free cash flow

563.45

-1,915.17

1,807.08

-212.5

Equity raised

4,944.09

4,465.94

3,052.48

1,287.01

Investing

-203.91

2,086.31

-37.85

180.45

Financing

0

-213.35

-316.01

44.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,303.63

4,423.73

4,505.7

1,299.91

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

