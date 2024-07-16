Den Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
189.53
246.51
123.88
-29.89
Depreciation
-89.72
-158.72
-166.39
-144.21
Tax paid
0
-0.61
-37.58
14.8
Working capital
386.91
-1,999.77
1,851.66
-122.12
Other operating items
Operating
486.72
-1,912.59
1,771.57
-281.42
Capital expenditure
76.73
-2.58
35.51
68.92
Free cash flow
563.45
-1,915.17
1,807.08
-212.5
Equity raised
4,944.09
4,465.94
3,052.48
1,287.01
Investing
-203.91
2,086.31
-37.85
180.45
Financing
0
-213.35
-316.01
44.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,303.63
4,423.73
4,505.7
1,299.91
