Den Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
476.77
476.77
476.77
476.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,136.05
2,960.31
2,664.24
2,469.39
Net Worth
3,612.82
3,437.08
3,141.01
2,946.16
Minority Interest
Debt
25.51
27.6
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.59
22.9
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,645.92
3,487.58
3,141.01
2,946.16
Fixed Assets
268.12
300.66
266.69
289.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,240.52
1,946.22
2,423.63
2,627.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
93.55
134.37
0
0
Networking Capital
-180.95
-162.41
-177.07
-226.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
155.62
185.45
179.38
277.76
Debtor Days
56.74
81.74
Other Current Assets
124.31
133.1
137.35
165.28
Sundry Creditors
-335.45
-327.41
-304.31
-431.27
Creditor Days
96.27
126.92
Other Current Liabilities
-125.43
-153.55
-189.49
-237.99
Cash
1,224.67
1,268.75
627.74
255.6
Total Assets
3,645.91
3,487.59
3,140.99
2,946.15
