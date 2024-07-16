iifl-logo-icon 1
Den Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

476.77

476.77

476.77

476.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,136.05

2,960.31

2,664.24

2,469.39

Net Worth

3,612.82

3,437.08

3,141.01

2,946.16

Minority Interest

Debt

25.51

27.6

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.59

22.9

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,645.92

3,487.58

3,141.01

2,946.16

Fixed Assets

268.12

300.66

266.69

289.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,240.52

1,946.22

2,423.63

2,627.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

93.55

134.37

0

0

Networking Capital

-180.95

-162.41

-177.07

-226.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

155.62

185.45

179.38

277.76

Debtor Days

56.74

81.74

Other Current Assets

124.31

133.1

137.35

165.28

Sundry Creditors

-335.45

-327.41

-304.31

-431.27

Creditor Days

96.27

126.92

Other Current Liabilities

-125.43

-153.55

-189.49

-237.99

Cash

1,224.67

1,268.75

627.74

255.6

Total Assets

3,645.91

3,487.59

3,140.99

2,946.15

