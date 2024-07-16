Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.25
1.23
0.49
11.03
Op profit growth
-20.65
21.06
-23.94
55.64
EBIT growth
-10.29
39.79
138.17
-200.13
Net profit growth
-11.12
182.96
-303.31
-83.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.59
19.6
16.38
21.65
EBIT margin
14.38
15.02
10.88
4.59
Net profit margin
14.35
15.14
5.41
-2.67
RoCE
6.01
6.85
6.52
4.17
RoNW
1.53
1.84
1.03
-1.07
RoA
1.5
1.72
0.81
-0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.59
3.96
1.23
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.58
-1.1
-3.7
-14.48
Book value per share
61.88
58.19
54.58
40.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.27
12.43
24.1
0
P/CEPS
63.55
-44.59
-7.99
-6.96
P/B
0.59
0.84
0.54
2.5
EV/EBIDTA
3.26
4.55
-1.86
7.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.59
1.76
-47.09
141.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.77
31.86
61.64
76.25
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-99.6
-118.69
-114.02
-123.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-634
-58.68
-4.41
-0.89
Net debt / equity
-0.23
-0.11
-0.82
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
-3.44
-1.23
-10.09
0.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.91
-6.93
-7.35
-8.4
Other costs
-76.49
-73.46
-76.25
-69.94
