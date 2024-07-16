iifl-logo-icon 1
Den Networks Ltd Key Ratios

40.4
(2.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.25

1.23

0.49

11.03

Op profit growth

-20.65

21.06

-23.94

55.64

EBIT growth

-10.29

39.79

138.17

-200.13

Net profit growth

-11.12

182.96

-303.31

-83.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.59

19.6

16.38

21.65

EBIT margin

14.38

15.02

10.88

4.59

Net profit margin

14.35

15.14

5.41

-2.67

RoCE

6.01

6.85

6.52

4.17

RoNW

1.53

1.84

1.03

-1.07

RoA

1.5

1.72

0.81

-0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.59

3.96

1.23

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.58

-1.1

-3.7

-14.48

Book value per share

61.88

58.19

54.58

40.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.27

12.43

24.1

0

P/CEPS

63.55

-44.59

-7.99

-6.96

P/B

0.59

0.84

0.54

2.5

EV/EBIDTA

3.26

4.55

-1.86

7.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.59

1.76

-47.09

141.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.77

31.86

61.64

76.25

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-99.6

-118.69

-114.02

-123.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-634

-58.68

-4.41

-0.89

Net debt / equity

-0.23

-0.11

-0.82

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

-3.44

-1.23

-10.09

0.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.91

-6.93

-7.35

-8.4

Other costs

-76.49

-73.46

-76.25

-69.94

