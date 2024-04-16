TO THE MEMBERS OF DEN NETWORKS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of DEN NETWORKS LIMITED ( “ the Company ” ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “ standalone financial statements ” ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ( “ the Act ” ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( “ ICAI ” ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matter are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition The Company derives revenues primarily by providing services in respect of distribution of television channels through digital cable distribution network. Refer note no. 2.07 and 18 of the standalone financial statement. Our principal audit procedures included the following:- Revenue is key audit matter due to high volume of data processed by the IT systems for subscription income and significance of agreements for placement income. Assessing the environment of the IT system related to subscription income as well as other relevant systems supporting the accounting of revenue. We have also tested the effectiveness of the Company s internal controls around the Subscription and Placement Income. Verified the revenue recognised in respect of placement income on sample basis along with invoices raised and relevant supporting documents such as underlying agreements/contacts entered with broadcasters. Performed procedures to test the accuracy of subscription and placement income recognised for the current financial year, deferred and unbilled revenue. We also assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in note no. 18.01 related to revenue, note no. 5 related to unbilled revenue and note no. 16 related to deferred revenue.

Information Other Than the Financial Statements and Auditors

Report Thereon The Company

s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor

s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements The Company

s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company

s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company

s financial reporting process. Auditor

s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor

s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of management

s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor

s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor

s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determine that matter was of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and is therefore the key audit matter. We describe this matter in our auditor

s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1

s Report) Order, 2020 (

“

the Order

”

), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

“

Annexure B

”

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “ Annexure A ” .

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid or provided managerial remuneration to its directors during the year under the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 24 & 38 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of it s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “ Intermediaries ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of it s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( “ Funding Parties ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No. 101720W/W100355 Vijay Napawaliya Partner Membership No. 109859 UDIN: 24109859BKFCIF9524 Place: New Delhi Date: 16.04.2024

“

ANNEXURE A

”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

S REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under

‘

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report of even date to the members of DEN NETWORKS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (

“

the Act

”

) We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of DEN NETWORKS LIMITED (

“

the Company

”

) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management

s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company

s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company

s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditor

s Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

“

Guidance Note

”

) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (

“

ICAI

”

) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor

s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company

s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements A company

s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company

s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company

s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration No. 101720W/W100355 Vijay Napawaliya Partner Membership No. 109859 UDIN: 24109859BKFCIF9524 Place: New Delhi Date: 16.04.2023

“

ANNEXURE B

”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

S REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading

‘

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report of even date to the members of DEN NETWORKS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) (i) In respect of its property, plant and equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment on the basis of available information. (B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information. b)The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all items in a phased manner over a period of three years other than set top boxes, which are in possession of customers/third parties and distribution equipment comprising overhead and underground cables. Management is of the view that it is not possible to physically verify these assets due to their nature and location. Pursuant to the program, no property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the existence of set top boxes is verified on the basis of the

‘

active user

status in the system. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared with the available records. In our opinion, other than for physical verification of set top boxes and distribution equipment referred to above, the frequency of verification of property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. c)The Company does not have any immovable properties of freehold or leasehold land and building. Therefore, clause (i) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory. Therefore, provision of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company. b) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks against cash margin/fixed deposits. The Company is not required to file quarterly returns or statement with the banks. Therefore, clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) With respect to investments made or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during the year Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(iii) (a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, during the year the investments made by the Company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to Company

s interest. Company has not provided any guarantees or given security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act as applicable, in respect of making investments. The Company has not provided guarantees or security or granted loans to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act during the year. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and the Cost Records and Audit (Telecommunication Industry) Rules prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income - tax, Goods and Services Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute are given below:-

Amount Period for which Forum where Unpaid Name of Statute Nature of Dues the amount Dispute is pending (Rs. in relates Million) Central Goods and Goods and Joint/Additional July 2017 to 1.12 Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax Commissioner- March 2018 (GST) (Appeals-II) Central Goods and Goods and Joint Commissioner of July 2017 to 8.79 Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax State Tax (Appeal-I) March 2019 (GST) Central Goods and Goods and Deputy Commissioner, April 2017 to - Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax Lucknow March 2018 (GST) Bihar Value Added Tax, Value Added Commercial Tax April 2014 to - 2005 Tax Tribunal March 2015 Bihar Value Added Tax, Value Added Commercial Tax April 2015 to 13.42 2005 Tax Tribunal March 2017 Delhi Value Added Tax, Value Added Special Commissioner April 2013 to 6.68 2004 Tax Department of Trade March 2017 & Taxes (Appeal) Amount Period for which Forum where Unpaid Name of Statute Nature of Dues the amount Dispute is pending (Rs. in relates Million) Jharkhand Value Value Added Deputy Commissioner April 2014 to 79.74 Added Tax, 2004 Tax of Commercial Taxes, March 2016 East Circle Karnataka Value Added Value Added Appellate Tribunal April 2009 to 49.45 Tax, 2003 Tax March 2011 Karnataka Value Added Value Added High Court April 2008 to 236.84 Tax, 2003 Tax March 2009 and April 2011 to June 2017 Kerala Value Added Value Added Deputy Commissioner April 2013 to 20.10 Tax, 2003 Tax of Sales Tax March 2016 The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Additional April 2015 to - Value Added Tax Act, Tax Commissioner March 2016 2008 (Appeal) The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Deputy Commissioner April 2016 to June - Value Added Tax Act, Tax of Commercial Taxes, 2017 2008 Div 7 Sub Total of Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 416.14* Amount Period for which Forum where Unpaid Name of Statute Nature of Dues the amount Dispute is pending (Rs. in relates Million) Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty Custom, Excise & February 2012 to - Service Tax Appellate December 2016 Tribunal Sub Total of Custom Duty -** Amount Period for which Forum where Unpaid Name of Statute Nature of Dues the amount Dispute is pending (Rs. in relates Million) Uttar Pradesh Cable Entertainment High Court April 2013 to June 132.34 Television Network Tax 2017 (Regulation) Act, 1995 The West Bengal Entertainment Senior Joint April 2014 to 1.26 Entertainment-Cum- Tax Commissioner March 2016 Amusement Tax Act, 1982 Sub Total of Entertainment Tax 133.60***

*Net of Rs. 155.67 million under protest. ** Net of Rs. 87.59 million under protest. *** Net of Rs. 8.14 million under protest. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. (ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowing from any lender. b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, no term loan was raised by the Company during the year and there is no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year. Therefore, provision of clause (ix) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates. The Company does not have any joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associates. The Company does not have any joint ventures. (x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, provision of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit. Further amount raised during the year ended 31st March 2019 have been deployed pending application of proceeds. (xi) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) We have taken into consideration the Whistle Blower complaint received by the company during the year when performing our audit. (xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till the date of the audit report, for the year under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary companies or associates, as applicable, or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Act. (xvi) a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Den Networks Limited : 13 b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act 1934. c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Therefore, provisions of clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) With respect to Corporate Social Responsibilities contribution under section 135 of the Act: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibilities and there is no unspent amount for the year that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to subsection 5 of section 135 of the Act. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing projects related to Corporate Social Responsibilities. Therefore, provisions of clause (xx) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.