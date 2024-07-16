|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Chief Operating Officer Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.