Den Networks Ltd Board Meeting

Den Networks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Chief Operating Officer Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Den Networks: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

