Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024