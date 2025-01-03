Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Gujarat Gas Company Ltd(Merged)
743.1
|-17.35
|-2.28
|9530.26
|30.65
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.09
|-0.01
|-0.01
|125643.58
|12.06
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1312.85
|16.75
|1.29
|12968.04
|11.14
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
|1.70
|0.52
|49417.50
|12.55
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
|15.65
|3.68
|30894.54
|18.59
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
367.05
|-0.85
|-0.23
|20709.38
|18.45
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.65
|-6.80
|-0.93
|80027.68
|116.59
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
|5.90
|1.16
|35393.58
|28.54
IRM Energy Ltd
367
|1.90
|0.52
|1506.89
|22.3
Positron Energy Ltd
332
|15.15
|4.78
|252.33
|27.48
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
