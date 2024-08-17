Summary

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd is Indias largest private sector player in the natural gas transmission and distribution business. The company operates as the main distributor of natural gas in the Industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile (CNG) segments. The company supplies gas to more than 230000 domestic, commercial, industrial customers and serve over 80000 compressed natural gas users. Their pipeline network spread over 2700 Kms. The corporate office is in Ahmedabad and their area of operation is spread across various districts of Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch and Valsad.Gujarat Gas Company Ltd was formed in January 1980 as Gujarat Amino Chem Ltd. In June 1988, the company signed a joint venture agreement with Mafatlal Group for the purchase and distribution of natural gas to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in Gujarat. In September 1989, the company began their operations in the industrial hotspots of Ankleshwar and Bharuch in South Gujarat and in April 1990, they expanded their operations to Surat, the diamond and textile powerhouse of India. In February 1992, the company started CNG operations. The first CNG station of India was set up in Surat. In April 1994, the company set up Gujarat Gas Financial Services Ltd to provide various financial services to the customers of Gujarat Gas Company Ltd, including Natural Gas connection finance for domestic customers. In September 1997, the company was acquired by BG Group and thus they became a subsidiary o

Read More