Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Share Price

743.1
(-2.28%)
May 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

766.9

Prev. Close

760.45

Turnover(Lac.)

3,314.33

Day's High

775

Day's Low

738.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,530.26

P/E

30.65

EPS

24.33

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Sep-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.89%

Non-Promoter- 17.26%

Institutions: 17.26%

Non-Institutions: 21.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

25.65

28.64

30.5

29.45

Preference Capital

0

0

14.4

14.4

Reserves

1,199.83

913.26

734.62

791.16

Net Worth

1,225.48

941.9

779.52

835.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

3,901.12

3,092.13

3,092.13

2,415.94

yoy growth (%)

26.16

-3.23

27.98

Raw materials

-3,018.99

-2,483.75

-2,483.74

-1,839.67

As % of sales

77.38

80.32

80.32

76.14

Employee costs

-78.81

-63.51

-63.52

-60.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

611.93

404.83

390.18

Depreciation

-96.5

-65.36

-59.33

Tax paid

-192.08

-118.18

-116.3

Working capital

1.88

200.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.16

27.98

Op profit growth

53.34

2.46

EBIT growth

51.22

3.75

Net profit growth

46.46

4.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

10,042.28

10,526.49

2,496.22

3,879.3

3,112.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,042.28

10,526.49

2,496.22

3,879.3

3,112.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

16.7

24.04

18.4

Other Income

76.27

83.89

79.88

89.68

66.41

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Compliance Officer

JAGATHEESA DHARMAKKAN PANDIAN

Director

PRADIP NAVIN KHANDWALLA

Director

JAL PATEL

Director

AJIT CHANDULAL KAPADIA

Director

MANJULA DEVI SHROFF

Compliance Officer

ATANU CHAKRABORTY

Additional Director

SANJEEV KUMAR

Chief Executive Officer

PALEPUPARATPARAGOPALA SARMA

Chief Financial Officer

NITESH BHANDARI

Company Secretary

RAJESHWARI ALOK SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged

Summary

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd is Indias largest private sector player in the natural gas transmission and distribution business. The company operates as the main distributor of natural gas in the Industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile (CNG) segments. The company supplies gas to more than 230000 domestic, commercial, industrial customers and serve over 80000 compressed natural gas users. Their pipeline network spread over 2700 Kms. The corporate office is in Ahmedabad and their area of operation is spread across various districts of Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch and Valsad.Gujarat Gas Company Ltd was formed in January 1980 as Gujarat Amino Chem Ltd. In June 1988, the company signed a joint venture agreement with Mafatlal Group for the purchase and distribution of natural gas to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in Gujarat. In September 1989, the company began their operations in the industrial hotspots of Ankleshwar and Bharuch in South Gujarat and in April 1990, they expanded their operations to Surat, the diamond and textile powerhouse of India. In February 1992, the company started CNG operations. The first CNG station of India was set up in Surat. In April 1994, the company set up Gujarat Gas Financial Services Ltd to provide various financial services to the customers of Gujarat Gas Company Ltd, including Natural Gas connection finance for domestic customers. In September 1997, the company was acquired by BG Group and thus they became a subsidiary o
