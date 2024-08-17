Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGas Distribution
Open₹766.9
Prev. Close₹760.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,314.33
Day's High₹775
Day's Low₹738.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,530.26
P/E30.65
EPS24.33
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
25.65
28.64
30.5
29.45
Preference Capital
0
0
14.4
14.4
Reserves
1,199.83
913.26
734.62
791.16
Net Worth
1,225.48
941.9
779.52
835.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
3,901.12
3,092.13
3,092.13
2,415.94
yoy growth (%)
26.16
-3.23
27.98
Raw materials
-3,018.99
-2,483.75
-2,483.74
-1,839.67
As % of sales
77.38
80.32
80.32
76.14
Employee costs
-78.81
-63.51
-63.52
-60.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
611.93
404.83
390.18
Depreciation
-96.5
-65.36
-59.33
Tax paid
-192.08
-118.18
-116.3
Working capital
1.88
200.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.16
27.98
Op profit growth
53.34
2.46
EBIT growth
51.22
3.75
Net profit growth
46.46
4.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
10,042.28
10,526.49
2,496.22
3,879.3
3,112.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,042.28
10,526.49
2,496.22
3,879.3
3,112.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
16.7
24.04
18.4
Other Income
76.27
83.89
79.88
89.68
66.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Compliance Officer
JAGATHEESA DHARMAKKAN PANDIAN
Director
PRADIP NAVIN KHANDWALLA
Director
JAL PATEL
Director
AJIT CHANDULAL KAPADIA
Director
MANJULA DEVI SHROFF
Compliance Officer
ATANU CHAKRABORTY
Additional Director
SANJEEV KUMAR
Chief Executive Officer
PALEPUPARATPARAGOPALA SARMA
Chief Financial Officer
NITESH BHANDARI
Company Secretary
RAJESHWARI ALOK SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged
Summary
Gujarat Gas Company Ltd is Indias largest private sector player in the natural gas transmission and distribution business. The company operates as the main distributor of natural gas in the Industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile (CNG) segments. The company supplies gas to more than 230000 domestic, commercial, industrial customers and serve over 80000 compressed natural gas users. Their pipeline network spread over 2700 Kms. The corporate office is in Ahmedabad and their area of operation is spread across various districts of Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch and Valsad.Gujarat Gas Company Ltd was formed in January 1980 as Gujarat Amino Chem Ltd. In June 1988, the company signed a joint venture agreement with Mafatlal Group for the purchase and distribution of natural gas to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in Gujarat. In September 1989, the company began their operations in the industrial hotspots of Ankleshwar and Bharuch in South Gujarat and in April 1990, they expanded their operations to Surat, the diamond and textile powerhouse of India. In February 1992, the company started CNG operations. The first CNG station of India was set up in Surat. In April 1994, the company set up Gujarat Gas Financial Services Ltd to provide various financial services to the customers of Gujarat Gas Company Ltd, including Natural Gas connection finance for domestic customers. In September 1997, the company was acquired by BG Group and thus they became a subsidiary o
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.