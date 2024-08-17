Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Dec-2013
|Jun-2013
Gross Sales
1,137.21
1,953.2
1,359.02
1,603.18
1,509.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,137.21
1,953.2
1,359.02
1,603.18
1,509.68
Other Operating Income
6.7
14.14
10
8.89
9.52
Other Income
36.19
61.06
43.7
27.66
38.75
Total Income
1,180.1
2,028.42
1,412.71
1,639.73
1,557.96
Total Expenditure
950.63
1,621.42
1,129.66
1,291.13
1,291.34
PBIDT
229.47
407
283.05
348.6
266.61
Interest
0.11
0.15
0.1
0.11
0.09
PBDT
229.36
406.83
282.95
348.49
266.52
Depreciation
29.11
46.09
31.18
38.86
37.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
60.58
109.54
77.44
99.24
68.76
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
139.67
251.21
174.33
210.39
160.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
0.1
0.1
0.64
0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
139.55
251.11
174.22
209.75
159.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
139.55
251.11
174.22
209.75
159.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.88
19.57
13.57
16.35
12.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.65
25.64
25.64
25.65
25.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,37,30,920
3,37,30,920
3,37,30,900
3,37,30,920
3,37,30,920
Public Shareholding (%)
26.3
26.29
26.29
26.3
26.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,45,19,080
9,45,19,080
9,45,19,104
9,45,19,080
9,45,19,080
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
73.7
73.69
73.69
73.7
73.69
PBIDTM(%)
20.17
20.83
20.82
21.74
17.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.28
12.86
12.82
13.12
10.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.