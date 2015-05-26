Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Revenue
3,901.12
3,092.13
3,092.13
2,415.94
yoy growth (%)
26.16
-3.23
27.98
Raw materials
-3,018.99
-2,483.75
-2,483.74
-1,839.67
As % of sales
77.38
80.32
80.32
76.14
Employee costs
-78.81
-63.51
-63.52
-60.36
As % of sales
2.02
2.05
2.05
2.49
Other costs
-182.37
-139.94
-139.93
-120.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.67
4.52
4.52
4.99
Operating profit
620.95
404.93
404.92
395.16
OPM
15.91
13.09
13.09
16.35
Depreciation
-96.5
-65.36
-65.36
-59.33
Interest expense
-0.52
-0.16
-0.15
-0.14
Other income
88
65.43
65.43
54.49
Profit before tax
611.93
404.84
404.83
390.18
Taxes
-192.08
-118.18
-118.18
-116.3
Tax rate
-31.38
-29.19
-29.19
-29.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
419.85
286.66
286.64
273.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
419.85
286.66
286.64
273.88
yoy growth (%)
46.46
0
4.66
NPM
10.76
9.27
9.27
11.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.