iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

743.1
(-2.28%)
May 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Revenue

3,901.12

3,092.13

3,092.13

2,415.94

yoy growth (%)

26.16

-3.23

27.98

Raw materials

-3,018.99

-2,483.75

-2,483.74

-1,839.67

As % of sales

77.38

80.32

80.32

76.14

Employee costs

-78.81

-63.51

-63.52

-60.36

As % of sales

2.02

2.05

2.05

2.49

Other costs

-182.37

-139.94

-139.93

-120.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.67

4.52

4.52

4.99

Operating profit

620.95

404.93

404.92

395.16

OPM

15.91

13.09

13.09

16.35

Depreciation

-96.5

-65.36

-65.36

-59.33

Interest expense

-0.52

-0.16

-0.15

-0.14

Other income

88

65.43

65.43

54.49

Profit before tax

611.93

404.84

404.83

390.18

Taxes

-192.08

-118.18

-118.18

-116.3

Tax rate

-31.38

-29.19

-29.19

-29.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

419.85

286.66

286.64

273.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

419.85

286.66

286.64

273.88

yoy growth (%)

46.46

0

4.66

NPM

10.76

9.27

9.27

11.33

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.