Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
10,042.28
10,526.49
2,496.22
3,879.3
3,112.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,042.28
10,526.49
2,496.22
3,879.3
3,112.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
16.7
24.04
18.4
Other Income
76.27
83.89
79.88
89.68
66.41
Total Income
10,118.55
10,610.38
2,592.82
3,993.03
3,197.68
Total Expenditure
7,954.46
8,892.25
2,080.3
3,281.48
2,582.47
PBIDT
2,164.09
1,718.13
512.52
711.53
615.21
Interest
116.31
192.17
0.21
0.51
0.2
PBDT
2,047.78
1,525.96
512.29
711.02
615.01
Depreciation
340.84
317.98
60.27
96.83
76.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
424.16
294.3
138.02
194.07
168
Deferred Tax
5.06
-285.14
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1,277.72
1,198.82
314
420.1
370.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.21
1.5
1.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,277.72
1,198.82
313.77
418.6
369.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,277.72
1,198.82
313.77
418.6
369.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.56
17.41
24.46
32.63
28.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
0
0
450
450
Equity
137.68
137.68
25.64
25.64
25.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
3,37,30,920
3,37,30,920
3,37,30,920
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
26.29
26.29
26.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
9,45,19,080
9,45,19,080
9,45,19,080
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
73.69
73.69
73.69
PBIDTM(%)
21.54
16.32
20.53
18.34
19.76
PBDTM(%)
20.39
14.49
20.52
18.32
19.75
PATM(%)
12.72
11.38
12.57
10.82
11.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.