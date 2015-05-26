Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
25.65
28.64
30.5
29.45
Preference Capital
0
0
14.4
14.4
Reserves
1,199.83
913.26
734.62
791.16
Net Worth
1,225.48
941.9
779.52
835.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
207.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
126.72
102.66
88.55
82.26
Total Liabilities
1,352.2
1,044.56
868.07
1,124.62
Fixed Assets
962.03
903.26
783.98
763.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
667.17
373.17
490.31
534.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.8
9.41
8.5
10.41
Networking Capital
-314.69
-271.3
-423.98
-189.3
Inventories
27.72
24.33
15.75
10.59
Inventory Days
2.59
2.87
2.37
Sundry Debtors
176.86
183.45
164.71
141.12
Debtor Days
16.54
21.65
24.88
Other Current Assets
28.37
37.1
84.41
57.29
Sundry Creditors
-123.7
-101.64
-121.67
-148.94
Creditor Days
11.57
11.99
18.38
Other Current Liabilities
-423.94
-414.54
-567.18
-249.36
Cash
30.89
30.02
9.26
4.86
Total Assets
1,352.2
1,044.56
868.07
1,124.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.