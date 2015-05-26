iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Key Ratios

743.1
(-2.28%)
May 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.07

28.01

Op profit growth

52.31

2.85

EBIT growth

50.06

4.16

Net profit growth

46.05

4.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.93

13.18

16.41

EBIT margin

15.74

13.23

16.25

Net profit margin

10.72

9.25

11.3

RoCE

50.13

41.69

RoNW

9.45

8.1

RoA

8.53

7.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.99

21.33

17.76

Dividend per share

9

7

22

Cash EPS

25.08

17.21

16.62

Book value per share

97.29

75.27

62.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.31

14.28

20.03

P/CEPS

10.27

17.69

21.39

P/B

2.65

4.04

5.78

EV/EBIDTA

4.58

8.12

10.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

32.24

36.53

120.39

Tax payout

-31.59

-29.52

-30.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.84

20.52

Inventory days

2.43

2.36

Creditor days

-12.53

-15.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,182.11

-2,560.06

-2,639.06

Net debt / equity

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-0.06

-0.1

-0.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.34

-80.21

-76.05

Employee costs

-2.03

-2.06

-2.51

Other costs

-4.69

-4.52

-5.01

