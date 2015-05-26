Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.07
28.01
Op profit growth
52.31
2.85
EBIT growth
50.06
4.16
Net profit growth
46.05
4.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.93
13.18
16.41
EBIT margin
15.74
13.23
16.25
Net profit margin
10.72
9.25
11.3
RoCE
50.13
41.69
RoNW
9.45
8.1
RoA
8.53
7.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.99
21.33
17.76
Dividend per share
9
7
22
Cash EPS
25.08
17.21
16.62
Book value per share
97.29
75.27
62.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.31
14.28
20.03
P/CEPS
10.27
17.69
21.39
P/B
2.65
4.04
5.78
EV/EBIDTA
4.58
8.12
10.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
32.24
36.53
120.39
Tax payout
-31.59
-29.52
-30.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.84
20.52
Inventory days
2.43
2.36
Creditor days
-12.53
-15.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,182.11
-2,560.06
-2,639.06
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.06
-0.1
-0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.34
-80.21
-76.05
Employee costs
-2.03
-2.06
-2.51
Other costs
-4.69
-4.52
-5.01
