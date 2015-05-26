iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

743.1
(-2.28%)
May 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged

Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Profit before tax

611.93

404.83

390.18

Depreciation

-96.5

-65.36

-59.33

Tax paid

-192.08

-118.18

-116.3

Working capital

1.88

200.33

Other operating items

Operating

325.23

421.61

Capital expenditure

167.68

186.98

Free cash flow

492.91

608.59

Equity raised

1,811.65

1,444.71

Investing

294

-117.14

Financing

0

0

Dividends paid

115.42

89.78

282.15

Net in cash

2,713.98

2,025.94

