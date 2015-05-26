Gujarat Gas Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Profit before tax
611.93
404.83
390.18
Depreciation
-96.5
-65.36
-59.33
Tax paid
-192.08
-118.18
-116.3
Working capital
1.88
200.33
Other operating items
Operating
325.23
421.61
Capital expenditure
167.68
186.98
Free cash flow
492.91
608.59
Equity raised
1,811.65
1,444.71
Investing
294
-117.14
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
115.42
89.78
282.15
Net in cash
2,713.98
2,025.94
