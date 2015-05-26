Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
180.95
|11.4
|1,18,713.42
|2,671.93
|3.05
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
673.15
|106.86
|74,039.21
|178.11
|0.04
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
324.8
|12.6
|49,350
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
500
|27.49
|33,686.37
|306.93
|1.16
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
405
|17.31
|27,814.53
|431.09
|2.27
|3,697.29
|134.03
