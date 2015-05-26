To,

The Members of

Gujarat Gas Company Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Gujarat Gas Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the period from January 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13 September 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

b. in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the period ended on that date; and

c. in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required under provisions of section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13 September 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013; and

e. As the Company is a Government Company, in terms of notification no. G.S.R 829(E) dated 21st October 2003, issued by department of company affairs, ministry of finance, the clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956 is not applicable.

For Manubhai & Shah Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 106041W Place: Ahmedabad (G. R. Parmar) Date: May 15, 2014 Partner Membership No.121462

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items, other than underground gas pipelines which are not physically verifiable, over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during period and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed off by the Company during the period.

(ii) (a) The inventory [excluding stocks with third parties] has been physically verified by the Management during the period. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has not granted/taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to /from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(iii) [(b), (c) and (d) / (f) and (g)] of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across, nor have been informed of, any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

(v) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has entered all the transactions required to be entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements and exceeding the value of Rupees Five Lakhs in respect of any party during the period have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, excise duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities, except that the service tax on committement charges was not deposited within the prescribed time limit. The amount of service tax outstanding for a period exceeding six months from the date they become payable was Rs. 1.38 Crore. The same has since been paid.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of sales tax, wealth tax and customs duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

The particulars of dues of service tax, excise and income tax as at March 31, 2014 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax (including interest and penalty) 35.79 2005-2012 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (including interest and penalty) 11.86 October 2006 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax and Interest thereon 0.79 Assessment Year 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal). Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax and Interest thereon 0.35 Assessment Year 1996-97 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal).

(x) The Company has no accumulated losses as at the period ended March 31, 2014 and it has not incurred any cash losses in the period ended on that date or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) As the Company does not have any borrowings from any financial institution or bank nor has it issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date, the provisions of Clause 4(xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As the provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund/nidhi/mutual benefit fund/ societies are not applicable to the Company, the provisions of Clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) The Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the period. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company has not raised any term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that the no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.

(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act during the period. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) The Company has not issued any debentures during the period and does not have any debentures outstanding as at the beginning and at the period end. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.