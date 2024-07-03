Summary

IRM Energy Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of IRM Energy Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 1, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to IRM Energy Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a city gas distribution (CGD) company in India, with operations at Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu & Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal & Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), engaged in the business of laying, building, operating and expanding the city or local natural gas distribution network. The Company develop natural gas distribution projects in the geographical areas for industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile customers. The Company supply natural gas to two primary set of customer segments comprising of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas). CNG customers include operators of public transport vehicles such as taxis, auto-rickshaws, and private vehicles such as cars, buses, light goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. PNG customers are broadly classified into three segments, which are, industrial PNG (small, medium and large-sized enterprises), commercial PNG (such as hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hostels and community halls) and domestic

