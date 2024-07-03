SectorGas Distribution
Open₹368
Prev. Close₹367
Turnover(Lac.)₹321.7
Day's High₹369.05
Day's Low₹343.5
52 Week's High₹641
52 Week's Low₹334.8
Book Value₹225.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,421.49
P/E22.41
EPS16.38
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.06
30.26
29.37
29
Preference Capital
43.34
41.33
39.48
16.71
Reserves
854.57
274.2
179.04
88.87
Net Worth
938.97
345.79
247.89
134.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
956.54
1,039.14
546.14
211.81
Excise Duty
66.02
59.05
39
22.24
Net Sales
890.52
980.09
507.15
189.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.82
5.97
3.05
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajiv I Modi
Non Executive Director
Amitabha Banerjee
Non Executive Director
BADRI NARAYAN MAHAPATRA
Independent Director
C K Gopal
Independent Director
A M Tiwari
Independent Director
R N Nayak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Jain
Independent Director
Kaushal Dakshesh Nakrani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M S Sahu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IRM Energy Ltd
Summary
IRM Energy Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of IRM Energy Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 1, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to IRM Energy Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a city gas distribution (CGD) company in India, with operations at Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu & Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal & Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), engaged in the business of laying, building, operating and expanding the city or local natural gas distribution network. The Company develop natural gas distribution projects in the geographical areas for industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile customers. The Company supply natural gas to two primary set of customer segments comprising of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas). CNG customers include operators of public transport vehicles such as taxis, auto-rickshaws, and private vehicles such as cars, buses, light goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. PNG customers are broadly classified into three segments, which are, industrial PNG (small, medium and large-sized enterprises), commercial PNG (such as hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hostels and community halls) and domestic
The IRM Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRM Energy Ltd is ₹1421.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IRM Energy Ltd is 22.41 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRM Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRM Energy Ltd is ₹334.8 and ₹641 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IRM Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -31.31%, 6 Month at -21.26%, 3 Month at -15.23% and 1 Month at -4.56%.
