IRM Energy Ltd Share Price

346.2
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open368
  • Day's High369.05
  • 52 Wk High641
  • Prev. Close367
  • Day's Low343.5
  • 52 Wk Low 334.8
  • Turnover (lac)321.7
  • P/E22.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value225.85
  • EPS16.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,421.49
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

IRM Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

368

Prev. Close

367

Turnover(Lac.)

321.7

Day's High

369.05

Day's Low

343.5

52 Week's High

641

52 Week's Low

334.8

Book Value

225.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,421.49

P/E

22.41

EPS

16.38

Divi. Yield

0.41

IRM Energy Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IRM Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IRM Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.07%

Non-Promoter- 8.65%

Institutions: 8.65%

Non-Institutions: 41.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IRM Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.06

30.26

29.37

29

Preference Capital

43.34

41.33

39.48

16.71

Reserves

854.57

274.2

179.04

88.87

Net Worth

938.97

345.79

247.89

134.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

956.54

1,039.14

546.14

211.81

Excise Duty

66.02

59.05

39

22.24

Net Sales

890.52

980.09

507.15

189.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.82

5.97

3.05

0.73

View Annually Results

IRM Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IRM Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajiv I Modi

Non Executive Director

Amitabha Banerjee

Non Executive Director

BADRI NARAYAN MAHAPATRA

Independent Director

C K Gopal

Independent Director

A M Tiwari

Independent Director

R N Nayak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shikha Jain

Independent Director

Kaushal Dakshesh Nakrani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M S Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IRM Energy Ltd

Summary

IRM Energy Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of IRM Energy Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 1, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and the name of Company was changed to IRM Energy Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2022, was issued by the RoC.The Company is a city gas distribution (CGD) company in India, with operations at Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu & Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal & Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), engaged in the business of laying, building, operating and expanding the city or local natural gas distribution network. The Company develop natural gas distribution projects in the geographical areas for industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile customers. The Company supply natural gas to two primary set of customer segments comprising of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas). CNG customers include operators of public transport vehicles such as taxis, auto-rickshaws, and private vehicles such as cars, buses, light goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. PNG customers are broadly classified into three segments, which are, industrial PNG (small, medium and large-sized enterprises), commercial PNG (such as hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hostels and community halls) and domestic
Company FAQs

What is the IRM Energy Ltd share price today?

The IRM Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹346.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRM Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRM Energy Ltd is ₹1421.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRM Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IRM Energy Ltd is 22.41 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRM Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRM Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRM Energy Ltd is ₹334.8 and ₹641 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IRM Energy Ltd?

IRM Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -31.31%, 6 Month at -21.26%, 3 Month at -15.23% and 1 Month at -4.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRM Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IRM Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.07 %
Institutions - 8.65 %
Public - 41.28 %

