IRM Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
956.54
1,039.14
546.14
211.81
Excise Duty
66.02
59.05
39
22.24
Net Sales
890.52
980.09
507.15
189.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.82
5.97
3.05
0.73
Total Income
914.34
986.05
510.2
190.3
Total Expenditure
741.67
867.85
320.72
116.36
PBIDT
172.67
118.2
189.48
73.94
Interest
26.7
22.9
22.08
15.86
PBDT
145.97
95.3
167.4
58.09
Depreciation
26.47
20.9
15.04
12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.23
14.13
33.45
8.99
Deferred Tax
8.78
3.83
5.35
1.97
Reported Profit After Tax
91.49
56.45
113.56
35.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.67
63.15
128.03
34.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.67
63.15
128.03
34.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.47
21.18
43.88
12.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
0
0
0
Equity
41.06
30.26
30.26
29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.38
12.06
37.36
39
PBDTM(%)
16.39
9.72
33
30.64
PATM(%)
10.27
5.75
22.39
18.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.