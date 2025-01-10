IRM Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.06
30.26
29.37
29
Preference Capital
43.34
41.33
39.48
16.71
Reserves
854.57
274.2
179.04
88.87
Net Worth
938.97
345.79
247.89
134.58
Minority Interest
Debt
207.19
299.55
195.92
146.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.41
18.52
14.71
9.36
Total Liabilities
1,168.57
663.86
458.52
290.58
Fixed Assets
644.17
471.71
352.89
260.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.86
65.84
21.76
7.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.76
27.81
-15.84
-19.11
Inventories
4.29
1.93
1.72
0.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
36.79
38.62
22.71
11.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
81.68
95.46
41.81
16.69
Sundry Creditors
-62.61
-50.88
-38.71
-10.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-50.38
-57.32
-43.37
-37.73
Cash
487.78
98.48
99.71
41.43
Total Assets
1,168.58
663.84
458.52
290.59
