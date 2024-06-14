|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jun 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director held On June 11, 2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024) Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in continuation to our communication dated July 08, 2024, with respect to the requisitioned Extraordinary General Meeting through VC/OAVM facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Disclosure of Scrutinizers Report and Legal Opinion obtained in the matter of declaration of voting results of the Requisitioned Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
