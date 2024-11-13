iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
IRM Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Please find attached herewith announcement in respect of joining of Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company effective from today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Please find the attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in respect of appointment of Directors and KMPs on the board of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
IRM Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on August 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held On June 26, 2024
Board Meeting11 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations about adjournment of Board Meeting Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director held On June 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
IRM Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report for financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To recommend a Final Dividend on preference shares and equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
IRM Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

