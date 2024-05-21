To

The Members of IRM Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of IRM Energy Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of

Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition on contracts with customer Principal Audit Procedures The Company is in the business of distribution of natural gas. The Company has major types of customers such as industrial, commercial, non-commercial, domestic and CNG. Revenue from sale of natural gas is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement of gas sales in the Standalone Financial Statements considering following aspects: - Our approach was a combination of test of internal controls, analytical and substantive procedures which included the following: - • Evaluated the design of internal control • For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control: • Different pricing structure for different types of customers and frequency of price change • Verified samples of gas sales invoices with relevant agreements executed with the customers, accuracy of pricing, consumption quantity, tax amount of invoices of major types of customers • Voluminous number of customers • Capturing Gas Consumption data in billing • Visited site to understand actual operations • Estimating unbilled revenue at the year-end • Extensive use of ERP and other IT systems for managing the billing operation • Performed analytical procedures to verify number of bills generated during the year for each major type of customers as per their respective billing cycle • On sample basis, verified: • Updation of Daily Contracted Quantity of gas of Industrial customers in the billing system. • Updation of prices of gas for all major types of customers in the billing system. • Sales invoices- Verified subsequent realization of invoices generated for the month of March 2024 • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report and Other Relevant Information contained therein, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance

of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f) Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statement.

ii. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, on material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term derivative contracts.

iii. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred Investor Education and Protection Fund by the holding, subsidiary and joint control entities.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year except for the period as mentioned below for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Sr. Software No. Period for which audit trail (edit log) facility was not operating 1 Accounting Software April 2023 to 16th September 2023

For Mukesh M. Shah & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 106625W

Harsh P. Kejriwal

Partner

Membership No.: 128670 Place: Ahmedabad Date : 21/05/2024 UDIN:24128670BKAFTP6643

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. (a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particular of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and record produced to us for our verification, all Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification of all assets except for underground assets in relation to the gas distribution network which cannot be physically verified. The programme for physical verification in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed under property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are duly executed in the name of the Company, where the Company is lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, the company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory including inventory lying with third parties except for inventory of Natural Gas which cannot be physically verifiable. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories and have been dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. (a) During the year the company has made investments

and also provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and also provided guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties details are as follows:

Particular Loans Guarantees A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Associates - 140.00 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Joint Venture 74.90 - - Associates - 815.60

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of the above-mentioned loan are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and repayment of principal is not yet due.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, there is no overdue loans for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, none of the loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year.

"Annexure - A

" referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of IRM Energy Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters and related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the Public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, to the extent applicable, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company, pursuant to the Rules made

by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Value added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. Moreover, as at March 31, 2024, there are no such undisputed dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the Statue Name of dues Amount (Rs. In million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 0.05 A.Y. 2018-19 Income Tax Officer

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or due to debenture holders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank of financial institution or other landers.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans are applied for the purpose for which the loans are obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, we report that the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for the long-term purpose

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, moneys raised by the company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds, which were not required for immediate utilization have been gainfully invested in fixed deposits with scheduled commercial banks/ maintained in current account with monitoring agency. The maximum amount of such funds invested during the year was Rs. 4964.96 million of which Rs. 3549.89 million was outstanding at the end of the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which has not been deposited as on account of any dispute, are as follows: allotment or private placement of shares or not issued any fully or partly convertible debenture during the year under review. Accordingly, the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

14. (a) According to information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) Based on the information and explanation provided by the management of the company, the group does not have any CICs, which are part of the group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year;

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, Accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as at the end of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of Standalone Financial. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Mukesh M. Shah & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 106625W

Harsh P. Kejriwal

Partner

Membership No.: 128670

Place: Ahmedabad Date : 21/05/2024 UDIN: 24128670BKAFTP6643

"Annexure B" to the Auditors Report - March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Control clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IRM Energy Limited ("the company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India [ICAI]. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the act.

Auditors Responsibility

As per Section 143(3)(i) our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and

evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgement, including the assessment of the material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, also, projections any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mukesh M. Shah & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 106625W

Harsh P. Kejriwal

Partner

Membership No.: 128670 Place: Ahmedabad Date : 21/05/2024 UDIN:24128670BKAFTP6643