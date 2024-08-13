iifl-logo-icon 1
Positron Energy Ltd Share Price

332
(4.78%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open316.85
  • Day's High332.65
  • 52 Wk High668.2
  • Prev. Close316.85
  • Day's Low312.15
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)105.57
  • P/E27.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)252.33
  • Div. Yield0
Positron Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

316.85

Prev. Close

316.85

Turnover(Lac.)

105.57

Day's High

332.65

Day's Low

312.15

52 Week's High

668.2

52 Week's Low

300

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

252.33

P/E

27.48

EPS

11.53

Divi. Yield

0

Positron Energy Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Positron Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Positron Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.99%

Non-Promoter- 6.93%

Institutions: 6.93%

Non-Institutions: 21.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Positron Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.35

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

5.8

3.67

Net Worth

6.15

4.02

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

134.73

51.43

8.69

3.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

134.73

51.43

8.69

3.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

0.6

0.28

0.26

Positron Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Positron Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Dr Safalta S Gupta

Managing Director

Rajiv Shankarankutty Menon

Whole Time Director & CEO

Manav Bahri

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sujit K Sugathan

Non Executive Director

Suresh Ayyappankutty

Independent Director

Devanutosh Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devang Ashvinkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Positron Energy Ltd

Summary

Summary

Positron Energy Ltd was originally registered in the name of Positron Energy Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 15, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Positron Energy Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company for initially 11 years were mere engaged in the Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. Since incorporation, it provided services to major companies which are engaged in the Oil & Gas Sector, including both PSUs and private companies. It demonstrated a prominent presence in the Oil and Gas Sector and developed significant expertise and competencies in this field.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Rajiv Menon, Mr. Manav Bahri and Mr. Sujit K Sugathan, the Company is presently engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. It provide end to end solutions for Gas distribution to the Industries across India. It further provide Management Consultancy Services like commercial and financial advisory, technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Gas Sector in India. The Company acquired 13,675 Equity Shares (27.35%) in Positron Gas Limited resulting in Associate Company w.e.f.May 15, 2015. It entered into a joint venture with
Company FAQs

What is the Positron Energy Ltd share price today?

The Positron Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332 today.

What is the Market Cap of Positron Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Positron Energy Ltd is ₹252.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Positron Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Positron Energy Ltd is 27.48 and 3.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Positron Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Positron Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Positron Energy Ltd is ₹300 and ₹668.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Positron Energy Ltd?

Positron Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -33.43%, 3 Month at -21.79% and 1 Month at -3.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Positron Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Positron Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.00 %
Institutions - 6.93 %
Public - 21.07 %

