Summary

Positron Energy Ltd was originally registered in the name of Positron Energy Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 15, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Positron Energy Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company for initially 11 years were mere engaged in the Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. Since incorporation, it provided services to major companies which are engaged in the Oil & Gas Sector, including both PSUs and private companies. It demonstrated a prominent presence in the Oil and Gas Sector and developed significant expertise and competencies in this field.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Rajiv Menon, Mr. Manav Bahri and Mr. Sujit K Sugathan, the Company is presently engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. It provide end to end solutions for Gas distribution to the Industries across India. It further provide Management Consultancy Services like commercial and financial advisory, technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Gas Sector in India. The Company acquired 13,675 Equity Shares (27.35%) in Positron Gas Limited resulting in Associate Company w.e.f.May 15, 2015. It entered into a joint venture with

