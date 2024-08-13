SectorGas Distribution
Open₹316.85
Prev. Close₹316.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹105.57
Day's High₹332.65
Day's Low₹312.15
52 Week's High₹668.2
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)252.33
P/E27.48
EPS11.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.35
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
5.8
3.67
Net Worth
6.15
4.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
134.73
51.43
8.69
3.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
134.73
51.43
8.69
3.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0.6
0.28
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Dr Safalta S Gupta
Managing Director
Rajiv Shankarankutty Menon
Whole Time Director & CEO
Manav Bahri
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sujit K Sugathan
Non Executive Director
Suresh Ayyappankutty
Independent Director
Devanutosh Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devang Ashvinkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Positron Energy Ltd
Summary
Positron Energy Ltd was originally registered in the name of Positron Energy Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 15, 2008 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later on, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Positron Energy Limited . A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company for initially 11 years were mere engaged in the Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. Since incorporation, it provided services to major companies which are engaged in the Oil & Gas Sector, including both PSUs and private companies. It demonstrated a prominent presence in the Oil and Gas Sector and developed significant expertise and competencies in this field.Led by the Promoters, Mr. Rajiv Menon, Mr. Manav Bahri and Mr. Sujit K Sugathan, the Company is presently engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. It provide end to end solutions for Gas distribution to the Industries across India. It further provide Management Consultancy Services like commercial and financial advisory, technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Gas Sector in India. The Company acquired 13,675 Equity Shares (27.35%) in Positron Gas Limited resulting in Associate Company w.e.f.May 15, 2015. It entered into a joint venture with
Read More
The Positron Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Positron Energy Ltd is ₹252.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Positron Energy Ltd is 27.48 and 3.64 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Positron Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Positron Energy Ltd is ₹300 and ₹668.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Positron Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -33.43%, 3 Month at -21.79% and 1 Month at -3.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.