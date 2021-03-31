Positron Energy Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company for the initially 11 years were mere engaged in the Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. Later on, in the FY 2018-19, our promoters planned to commence the aggregation business of Coal Bed Methan Gas (CBM) for supplying to industrial unit. After having successful business of CBM Gas aggregation also, as per the demand of industrial units, our Company in July 2022 decided to aggressively commence the business of Natural Gas aggregation for such industrial unit.

Our Company was started by our Promoters Mr. Rajiv Menon, Mr. Manav Bahri and Mr. Sujit K Sugathan. Our Promoters have combined experience of more than 45 years in the Gas and Oil Industry. Our Promoters have been pillars of our Companys growth and have built a strong value and eco - system. With their enriching experience and progressive thinking, we aim to continue to grow in the Oil & Gas industry.

We are engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services of Oil and Gas Industry. We provide end to end solutions for Gas distribution to the Industries across India. We provide Management Consultancy Services like commercial and financial advisory, technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Gas Sector in India. We have successfully developed a Gas aggregation business volume of 35 MMSCM (approx), especially Natural Gas. Our technical qualifications and empanelment with most industrial customers attest to our reliability and competence. Moreover, distribution of Natural gas is facilitated through common carrier pipeline networks operated by major public and private sector players in the Indian market.

Our Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company. The quality certification is towards providing consultancy services, O&M services to the Oil & Gas sector. We have in-house capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion with fast turnaround time from acquisition to launch to completion, which focuses on de-risking and improving return on investment. Our core competence lies in professional management and attracting and retaining talent to maximize value creation. Since incorporation, we have provided services to major companies which are engaged in the Oil & Gas Sector, including both PSUs and private companies. Our Company has demonstrated a prominent presence in the Oil and Gas Sector and has developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. Our Company aims to leverage its strength and continue expansion into the Oil and Gas sector lead our company to desired growth trajectory.

In addition to our operational endeavours, our business is secured with the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) through its clearing member. This client membership enables us to source natural gas on-demand for our short-term requirements from the free market, where prices are determined through a transparent exchange mechanism. Moreover, it also provides flexibility to offload excess Gas if necessary. Our current portfolio includes a substantial daily volume of 4000-5000 MMBTU of gas from various sources. We engage in long-term contracts linked with formulas, determined through mutual discussions with our customers.

Our services are consistent round the year. We are a quality conscious company. We are constantly striving to expand our service portfolio and we always look forward to complementing projects of our clients

Our Company has entered into collaboration agreement with ICOM North America LLC (New Hudson, MI) for installation of ICOM Dual Fuel LNG conversion systems in on-road trucks weighing over 3.5 tons in India. The new system will result in reduction in emissions with the utilization of LNG contributing to environmental sustainability. The dual-fuel system allows for cost-effective operation with the flexibility of fuel ratios. The product has undergone thorough testing under Indian operating conditions, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. We are currently in the process of obtaining technical approvals from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The financial performance of the company for stub period and last three years as per restated consolidated financial Statement:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars For the Period / Year ended on November 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue from Operations (Rs. in Lakhs) 8000.34 5142.64 869.04 341.00 Growth in Revenue from Operations (%) - 491.76% 154.85% - Gross Profit (Rs. in Lakhs) 1174.19 850.61 458.48 217.65 Gross Profit Margin (%) 14.68% 16.54% 52.76% 63.83% EBITDA (Rs. in Lakhs) 699.46 299.74 88.97 38.92 EBITDA Margin (%) 8.74% 5.83% 10.24% 11.41% Profit After Tax (Rs. in Lakhs) 533.63 212.80 57.98 22.84 PAT Margin (%) 6.67% 4.14% 6.67% 6.70% RoE (%) 63.65% 46.19% 16.97% 7.35% RoCE (%) 42.78% 26.37% 11.33% 4.99% Net Fixed Asset Turnover (In Times) 39.59 24.43 4.74 3.77 Operating Cash Flows (Rs. in Lakhs) 978.98 99.09 (69.17) (152.19)

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO LAST AUDITED BALANCE SHEET:

After the date of last audited financial statements i.e. November 30, 2023, the Directors of our Company confirm that, there have not been any significant material developments except mentioned below:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 03, 2024 approved resolution for increasing authorized capital from Rs. 50.00 lakhs divided into 5,00,000 shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 800.00 lakhs divided into 80,00,000 shares of Rs. 10/- each which was subsequently approved by Members of Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 04, 2024.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 02, 2024 approved resolution for issue of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 15:01 (Fifteen) new equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up shares of Rs. 10/- each to existing shareholders of the company which was subsequently approved by Members of Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 10, 2024. Pursuant to which our company has allotted 52,05,000 Bonus Equity Shares on February 12, 2024.

Our Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited company vide Special resolution passed in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company dated December 23, 2023 and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to " Positron Energy Limited " and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 02, 2024 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad having Corporate Identification Number U01403GJ2008PLC052932.

" and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 02, 2024 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad having Corporate Identification Number U01403GJ2008PLC052932. Our Company has sold 13,675 Equity Shares in Positron Gas Limited resulting in sale of Associate Company w.e.f. December 04, 2023. After such transaction, Company holds Nil Equity shares in Associate Company.

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

Cost of Goods Sold (Purchase of Stock In Trade) Sale price of natural gas;

Sourcing and transportation of natural gas;

Credit worthiness of our commercial and industrial customers;

Customer spending, demographics and general economic and market conditions in India;

Competition;

COVID-19 Pandemic;

Natural Calamities e.g., Tsunami;

Political Stability of the Country;

Our dependence on limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenues;

Any failure to comply with the financial and restrictive covenants under our financing arrangements;

Failure to obtain any applicable approvals, licenses, registrations and permits in a timely manner;

Failure to adapt to the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business and financial condition;

Conflicts of interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties;

The performance of the financial markets in India and globally;

Our ability to expand our geographical area of operation;

Concentration of ownership among our Promoters.

The following table sets forth detailed total income data from our restated Consolidated Statement of profit and loss for the stub period ended on November 30, 2023 and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total Income for such period.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particular November 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Rs. in Lakhs % of Total Income Rs. in Lakhs % of Total Income Rs. in Lakhs % of Total Income Rs. in Lakhs % of Total Income Revenue from operations 8,000.34 99.24 5,142.64 98.85 869.04 96.90 341.00 96.46 Other Income 60.99 0.76 59.97 1.15 27.81 3.10 12.50 3.54 Total Income 8,061.33 100.00 5,202.61 100.00 896.85 100.00 353.51 100.00 Expenses Purchase of stock- in-trade 6,818.85 84.59 4,572.33 87.89 512.87 57.19 123.35 34.89 Changes in inventories of Stock-in-Trade 7.30 0.09 -280.30 -5.39 -102.32 -11.41 0.00 0.00 Employee benefits expense 271.75 3.37 292.70 5.63 186.20 20.76 102.64 29.04 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 17.78 0.22 31.11 0.60 22.44 2.50 19.48 5.51 Finance Costs 31.09 0.39 41.87 0.80 15.48 1.73 4.25 1.20 Other Expenses 192.37 2.39 258.17 4.96 183.31 20.44 88.18 24.94 Total Expenses 7,339.14 91.04 4,915.88 94.49 817.99 91.21 337.90 95.58 Profit/(Loss) Before Extra- Ordinary Items and Tax 722.19 8.96 286.72 5.51 78.86 8.79 15.61 4.42 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.31 3.77 Share in profit of Associates -10.61 -0.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.22 -0.35 Profit before Tax 711.58 8.83 286.72 5.51 78.86 8.79 27.70 7.84 Total tax expense 177.95 2.21 73.93 1.42 20.87 2.33 4.86 1.37 Profit and Loss for the Year as Restated 533.63 6.62 212.80 4.09 57.98 6.47 22.84 6.46

REVIEW OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023: TOTAL INCOME:

Revenue from operations (RFO)

Our company is engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services and Natural Gas Aggregation and Sales. We provide end to end solutions for Gas Distribution to the Industries across India and the globe. We provide Management Consultancy Services, including commercial and financial advisory, and also technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Oil & Gas Sector in the country and overseas. The Total Revenue from operations for the period ended on November 30, 2023 was Rs. 8,000.34 Lakhs. Details of product-service wise bifurcation of revenue and geography wise revenue bifurcation is as follows:

Product-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended November 30, 2023 % of RFO (A) Sale & Supply of Goods CBM Gas 326.07 4.08 Natural Gas 6,977.48 87.21

Particulars For the period ended November 30, 2023 % of RFO LNG Duel Fuel Kit - - (B) Sale of Services Management Consultancy Fees 696.78 8.71 Erection and Commissioning income - - Total 8,000.34 100.00

Geography-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended November 30, 2023 % of RFO Domestic Sales Andhra Pradesh 800.44 10.01 Assam 78.39 0.98 Bihar 3.15 0.04 Daman 118.72 1.48 Gujarat 3,935.71 49.19 Haryana 259.24 3.24 Jharkhand 326.07 4.08 Karnataka 1,826.74 22.83 Kerala 57.05 0.71 Ladakh 4.05 0.05 Madhya Pradesh 3.06 0.04 Maharashtra 123.47 1.54 Punjab 145.17 1.81 Rajasthan 6.14 0.08 Tamil Nadu 34.98 0.44 Uttar Pradesh 178.55 2.23 West Bengal 69.43 0.87 Export Rwanda 29.97 0.37 Total 8,000.34 100.00

Other Income:

Other income of the company was Rs. 60.99 lakhs constituting 0.76% of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Other Income mainly includes Interest Income on FDR & Others and Lease Rent Income from Plant & Equipment.

EXPENDITURE:

Purchases of Stock-In-Trade

Our Purchases of Stock-In-Trade were Rs. 6,818.85 lakhs representing 84.59% of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Purchases of Stock-In-Trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas.

Changes in inventories of Stock-In-Trade

Changes in inventories of Stock-In-Trade were Rs. 7.30 lakhs representing 0.09 % of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Stock-in-trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas. Opening stock of Stock-In-Trade as on April 01, 2023 was Rs. 382.62 lakhs and closing stock of Stock-In-Trade as on November 30, 2023 was Rs. 375.32 lakhs.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit expenses were Rs. 271.75 lakhs representing 3.37 % of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Employee Benefit Expenses mainly includes Salaries and Wages, staff welfare expenses and contribution to provident fund and other funds.

Finance Cost

Finance expense were Rs. 31.09 lakhs representing 0.39% of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Finance costs include interest expense on borrowings from Bank & others and other borrowing costs related to Bank Guarantee taken from Bank.

Depreciation and Amortization

The Depreciation and amortization expense were Rs. 17.78 lakh representing 0.22% of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Depreciation mainly includes depreciation on our buildings, computers & data processing units, Electricals Installations & Equipment, Plant & Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures, and Office Equipment.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses were Rs. 192.37 lakhs representing 2.39% of Total Income for the period ended November 30, 2023. Other expense mainly includes Conveyance & Petrol Expense, Project Expense, Office Expense, Rent Expense, Professional Fees to Directors, Travelling Expense, Parking Service Charges, Imbalance Management Services and Labour Expense.

Profit before Extra-Ordinary Items and Tax

Our companys Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax for the period ended November 30, 2023 was 8.96% of the total income. The Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax was Rs. 722.19 lakhs for the period ended November 30, 2023.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

Our company recorded PAT was Rs. 533.63 lakhs for the period ended November 30, 2023. Profit after Tax was 6.62% of Total Income of our company for the period ended on November 30, 2023.

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATION

The following table sets forth detailed total income data from our Restated Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss for the financial years 2023, 2022 and 2021, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage increase from previous year.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particular For the Year end on March 31, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue from operations 5,142.64 869.04 341.00 Total Revenue from Operation 5,142.64 869.04 341.00 % of growth 491.76% 154.85% Other Income 59.97 27.81 12.50 % of growth 115.62% 122.40% Total Income 5,202.61 896.85 353.51 % of growth 480.10% 153.70% Expenses Purchase of stock-in-trade 4572.33 512.87 123.35 % of growth 791.52% 315.78% Change in Inventories of Stock in Trade -280.30 -102.32 0.00 % of growth -173.95% - Employee benefits expense 292.70 186.20 102.64 % Increase/(Decrease) 57.20% 81.41% Depreciation and amortisation expenses 31.11 22.44 19.48 % Increase/(Decrease) 38.60% 15.20% Finance Costs 41.87 15.48 4.25 % Increase/(Decrease) 170.44% 264.43%

Particular For the Year end on March 31, 2023 2022 2021 Other expenses 258.17 183.31 88.18 % Increase/(Decrease) 40.84% 107.89% Total Expenses 4,915.88 817.99 337.90 % to Total Income 94.49% 91.21% 95.58% Profit before Tax and Exceptional Items 286.72 78.86 15.61 % to Total Income 5.51% 8.79% 4.42% Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 13.31 Share in profit of Associates 0.00 0.00 (1.22) Profit before Tax 286.72 78.86 27.70 Total tax expense 73.93 20.87 4.86 Profit and Loss after tax for the Year as Restated 212.80 57.98 22.84 % to Total Income 4.09% 6.47% 6.46%

COMPARISON OF FY 2022-23 WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2021-22:

TOTAL INCOME:

Revenue from operations (RFO)

Our company is engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services and Natural Gas Aggregation and Sales. We provide end to end solutions for Gas Distribution to the Industries across India and the globe. We provide Management Consultancy Services, including commercial and financial advisory, and also technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Oil & Gas Sector in the country and overseas. Company has started with Gas Aggregation and Sale of Natural Gas from July 2022 due to which Our Revenue from Operation has increased from Rs. 869.04 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 5,142.64 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 showing a growth of 491.76% from previous year. Details of product-service wise bifurcation of revenue and geography wise revenue bifurcation is as follows:

Product-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO (A) Sale & Supply of Goods CBM Gas 713.03 13.87 427.70 49.22 Natural Gas 3,869.17 75.24 - - LNG Duel Fuel Kit 42.37 0.82 - - (B) Sale of Services Management Consultancy Fees 515.81 10.03 369.33 42.50 Erection and Commissioning income - - 72.00 8.29 Other Services 2.26 0.04 - - Total 5,142.64 100.00 869.04 100.00

Geography-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO Domestic Sales Bihar 57.23 1.11 69.03 7.94 Chattisgarh 3.35 0.07 - 0.00

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO Delhi 22.99 0.45 - 0.00 Gujarat 2,917.44 56.73 234.48 26.98 Haryana 4.81 0.09 - 0.00 Jharkhand 713.03 13.87 427.70 49.22 Karnataka 8.50 0.17 - 0.00 Kerala 13.55 0.26 - 0.00 Madhya Pradesh 64.79 1.26 10.96 1.26 Maharashtra 417.27 8.11 21.84 2.51 Odisha 8.50 0.17 - 0.00 Punjab 467.45 9.09 30.34 3.49 Rajasthan 4.59 0.09 15.72 1.81 Tamil Nadu 43.71 0.85 - 0.00 Telangana 19.00 0.37 - 0.00 Uttar Pradesh 376.43 7.32 58.96 6.79 Total 5,142.64 100.00 869.04 100.00

Other Income:

Other income of the company increased to Rs. 59.97 lakhs in FY 2022-23 from Rs. 27.81 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 showing an increase of 115.62% from previous year i.e. FY 2021-22. Interest Income on FDR & Others, Lease Rent Income from Plant & Equipment and Land & Building, were the main constituents of the Other Income. Other income increased mainly due to increase in Interest Income from Fixed Deposits earmarked for Bank guarantee and Lease Rental Income.

EXPENDITURE:

Purchases of Stock-In-Trade

Our Purchases of Stock-In-Trade increased to Rs. 4,572.33 lakhs in FY 2022-23 from Rs. 512.87 Lakhs in FY 2021-22. Purchases of Stock-In-Trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas. With increase in Revenue from operation, Purchases of Stock-In-Trade increased mainly due to Purchase of Natural Gas. Purchases of Stock-In-Trade as a percentage of Revenue from Operation stood at 88.91%.

Changes in inventories of Stock-In-Trade

Our opening Inventory of Stock-In-Trade was Rs. 102.32 lakhs as at April 01, 2022, while it was Nil as at April 01, 2022. Our closing Inventory of Stock-In-Trade was Rs. 382.62 lakhs as at March 31, 2023, while it was Rs. 102.32 lakhs as at March 31, 2022. The changes in Inventory of Stock-In-Trade decreased to Rs. (280.30) lakhs in FY 2022-23 from Rs. (102.32) lakhs in FY 2021-22. Stock-in-trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit expenses was Rs. 292.70 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 186.20 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 showing an increase of 57.20% from previous year i.e. FY 2021-22. Employee Benefit Expenses mainly includes Salaries and Wages, staff welfare expenses and contribution to provident fund and other funds. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the number of employees during the year to support the greater scale of our business.

Finance Cost

Finance expenses increased to Rs. 41.87 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 as against Rs. 15.48 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 showing an increase of 170.44%. Finance costs include interest expense on interest on Loans, and other Borrowing Cost. Increase in finance cost is mainly due to increase in other borrowing costs in FY 2022-23 which related to Bank charges for Bank Guarantee taken by Company.

Depreciation and amortization expense

The Depreciation and amortization expense increased to Rs. 31.11 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 as against Rs. 22.44 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 showing an increase of 38.60%. Depreciation mainly includes depreciation on our buildings, computers & data processing units, Electricals Installations & Equipment, Plant & Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures, and Office Equipment. Increase was mainly due to addition in Plant & Equipment.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to Rs. 258.17 Lakhs in FY 2022-23 from Rs. 183.31 Lakhs for FY 2021- 22 showing an increase of 40.84%. Other expense mainly includes Conveyance & Petrol Expense, GST Reversal on Input Expense, Project Expense, Office Expense, Rent Expense, Professional Fees to Directors, Travelling Expense, Conveyance & Petrol Expense, Legal & Professional Expense, Office Expense, Rent Expense, Repairs & Maintenance Expense. Other expenses increased mainly due to non-recurring expense i.e. GST Reversal on Input Expense.

Profit before Tax

As a result of the reasons mentioned above, we recorded an increase of 263.60% in our profit before tax, which amounted to Rs. 286.72 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, as compared to Rs. 78.86 Lakhs in FY 2021-22. The Profit before Tax for the FY 2022- 23 was 5.51% of the total Income as compared to 8.79% of total Income in FY 2021-22.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

As a result of the reasons mentioned above, we recorded an increase of 266.99% in our profit after tax from Rs. 57.98 Lakhs in the FY 2021-22 to Rs. 212.80 Lakhs in the FY 2022-23. The Profit after Tax for the FY 2022-23 was 4.09% of the total income as against 6.47% of total income for the FY 2021-22.

COMPARISON OF FY 2021-22 WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2020-21:

TOTAL INCOME:

Revenue from operations (RFO)

Our company is engaged in Management & Technical Advisory Services and Natural Gas Aggregation and Sales. We provide end to end solutions for Gas Distribution to the Industries across India and the globe. We provide Management Consultancy Services, including commercial and financial advisory, and also technical services including Project Management and O&M (Operation and Management) Services, across the Oil & Gas Sector in the country and overseas. Companys Revenue from operation has increased from Rs. 341.00 lakhs in FY 2020-21 to Rs. 869.04 lakhs in FY 2021-22 showing a growth of 154.85% from previous year i.e. FY 2020-21. Revenue from Operation increased mainly due to increase in our operations in Sale of CBM Gas and Management Consultancy Fees and non-recurring Erection and Commissioning income. Details of product-service wise bifurcation of revenue and geography wise revenue bifurcation is as follows:

Product-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2021 % of RFO (A) Sale & Supply of Goods CBM Gas 427.70 49.22 142.02 41.65 (B) Sale of Services Management Consultancy Fees 369.33 42.50 198.98 58.35 Erection and Commissioning income 72.00 8.29 - - Total 869.04 100.00 341.00 100.00

Geography-wise Revenue from operations:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2021 % of RFO Domestic Sales Bihar 69.03 7.94 59.95 17.58 Gujarat 234.48 26.98 49.35 14.47 Jharkhand 427.70 49.22 142.02 41.65 Madhya Pradesh 10.96 1.26 3.08 0.90 Maharashtra 21.84 2.51 33.33 9.77 Punjab 30.34 3.49 9.50 2.79 Rajasthan 15.72 1.81 3.35 0.98 Uttar Pradesh 58.96 6.79 28.42 8.33

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of RFO For the year ended March 31, 2021 % of RFO West Bengal - 0.00 12.00 3.52 Total 869.04 100.00 341.00 100.00

Other Income:

Other income of the company increased to Rs. 27.81 lakhs in FY 2021-22 from Rs. 12.50 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 showing an increase of 122.40% from previous year i.e. FY 2020-21. Interest Income on FDR & Others, Lease Rent Income from Plant & Equipment and Land & Building, Capital Gain were the main constituents of the Other Income. Other income increased mainly due to increase in Lease Rental Income.

EXPENDITURE:

Purchases of Stock-In-Trade

Our Purchases of Stock-In-Trade increased to Rs. 512.87 lakhs in FY 2022-23 from Rs. 123.35 Lakhs in FY 2021-22. Purchases of Stock-In-Trade also increased as a percentage of total income to 57.19% in FY 2021-22 from 34.89% in FY 2020-21, same is being reversed through increase in closing stock-in-trade bringing Net cost to 45.78% of Total Income. Increase was mainly due to increase in Sale of CBM Gas. Purchases of Stock-In-Trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas.

Changes in inventories of Stock-In-Trade

Our opening Inventory of Stock-In-Trade was Nil as at April 01, 2021 and as at April 01, 2020. Our closing Inventory of Stock-In-Trade was Rs. 102.32 lakhs as at March 31, 2022, while it was Nil as at March 31, 2021. The changes in Inventory of Stock-In-Trade decreased to Rs. (102.32) lakhs in FY 2021-22 from Rs. Nil in FY 2020-21. Stock-in-trade includes CNG Kit Equipment and Natural Gas.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit expenses was Rs. 186.20 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 102.64 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 showing an increase of 81.41% from previous year i.e. FY 2020-21. Employee Benefit Expenses mainly includes Salaries and Wages, staff welfare expenses and contribution to provident fund and other funds. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the number of employees during the year to support the greater scale of our business.

Finance Cost

Finance expenses increased to Rs. 15.48 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 as against Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 showing an increase of 264.43%. Finance costs include interest expense on interest on Loans, and other Borrowing Cost. Increase in finance cost is mainly due to increase in Interest expense.

Depreciation and amortization expense

The Depreciation and amortization expense increased to Rs. 22.44 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 as against Rs. 19.48 Lakhs in FY 2020-21 showing an increase of 15.20%. Depreciation mainly includes depreciation on our buildings, computers & data processing units, Electricals Installations & Equipment, Plant & Equipment, Furniture and Fixtures, and Office Equipment.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to Rs. 183.31 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 from Rs. 88.18 Lakhs for FY 2020- 21 showing an increase of 107.89%. Other expense mainly includes Conveyance & Petrol Expense, GST Reversal on Input Expense, Project Expense, Office Expense, Rent Expense, Professional Fees to Directors, Travelling Expense, Conveyance & Petrol Expense, Legal & Professional Expense, Office Expense, Rent Expense, Repairs & Maintenance Expense. Other expenses increased mainly due to Project Expense and Professional Fees to Directors.

Profit before Tax

As a result of the reasons mentioned above, we recorded an increase of 405.21% in our profit before tax, which amounted to Rs. 78.86 Lakhs in FY 2021-22, as compared to Rs. 15.61 Lakhs in FY 2020-21. Percentage increase is substantially high due to small base i.e. Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The Profit before Tax for the FY 2021-22 was 8.79% of the total Income as compared to 4.42% of total Income in FY 2020-21.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

As a result of the reasons mentioned above, we recorded an increase of 153.88% in our profit after tax from Rs. 22.84 Lakhs in the FY 2020-21 to Rs. 57.98 Lakhs in the FY 2021-22. The Profit after Tax for the FY 2021-22 was 6.47% of the total income as against 6.46% of total income for the FY 2020-21.

DISCUSSION ON THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

The following table sets forth certain information relating to our Companys statement of cash flows for the periods indicated:

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Period / Financial Year Ended November 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net cash flows generated/ (used) from operating activities 978.98 99.09 (69.17) (152.19) Net cash flows generated/ (used in) investing activities 81.11 (60.09) (60.22) (72.06) Net cash flows generated/ (used in)/generated from financing activities (5.66) 333.77 233.76 78.98 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,054.43 372.77 104.38 (145.27)

Operating activities:

For the period ended November 30, 2023

Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs. 978.98 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of Rs. 711.58 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for Depreciation & Amortization Expense of Rs. 17.78 Lakhs, Finance Cost of Rs. 31.09 lakhs and Finance Income of Rs. 60.99 lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 699.46 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for a change in inventories by Rs. 7.30 lakhs, other assets and Loans and Advance by Rs. 4.47 lakhs, increase in Trade Receivable by Rs. 1,741.52 lakhs, increase in Trade Payable amounting to Rs. 2,187.00 Lakhs, and income tax paid of Rs. 177.73 Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2022-23

Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs. 99.09 Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of Rs. 286.72 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of Rs. 31.11 Lakhs, finance cost of Rs. 41.87 Lakhs and Finance Income of Rs. 59.97 lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 299.74 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in trade receivables of Rs. 780.41 Lakhs, Inventories of Rs. 280.30 Lakhs, increase in trade payables of Rs. 949.21 Lakhs and increase in Loans & Advances & Other Assets of Rs. 15.30 Lakhs and income tax paid of Rs. 73.85 Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2021-22

Net cash used in operating activities was Rs. (69.17) Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of Rs. 78.86 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of Rs. 22.44 Lakhs, finance cost of Rs. 15.48 Lakhs, and Finance Income of Rs. 27.81 lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 88.97 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in trade receivables of Rs. (73.94) Lakhs, Inventories of Rs. (102.32) lakhs, Short Term Loan & Advance/Other Current Assets of Rs. (12.94) Lakhs, increase in trade payables and other liabilities of Rs. 49.47 Lakhs and income tax paid of Rs. (18.41) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2020-21

Net cash used in operating activities was Rs. (152.19) Lakhs. This comprised of the profit before tax of Rs. 27.70 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for depreciation and amortization expenses of Rs. 19.48 Lakhs, finance cost of Rs. 4.25 Lakhs, Exceptional Item of Rs. 13.31 lakhs and Financial Income of Rs. 12.50 lakhs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs. 25.73 Lakhs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in trade receivables of Rs. (45.17) Lakhs, decrease in Other Current Asset of Rs. (7.60) lakhs, decrease in trade payables and other liability of Rs. (120.64) Lakhs and income tax paid of Rs. (4.51) Lakhs.

Investing Activities

For the period ended November 30, 2023

Net cash generated from investing activities was Rs. 81.11 Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase/Sale of fixed assets (Net) of Rs. (10.93) Lakhs, proceeds from Interest and Other Income of Rs. 60.99 Lakhs and change in Non-Current Assets of Rs. 31.05 Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2022-23

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (60.09) Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase/Sale of fixed assets (Net) of Rs. (20.99) Lakhs, proceeds from Interest and Other income of Rs. 59.97 Lakhs and change in Non- Current Assets of Rs. (99.06) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2021-22

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (60.22) Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase/Sale of fixed assets (Net) of Rs. (86.94) Lakhs, proceeds from Interest and Other income of Rs. 27.81 Lakhs and change in Non- Current Assets of Rs. (1.09) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2020-21

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (72.06) Lakhs, which primarily comprised of cash used for the purchase/Sale of fixed assets (Net) of Rs. (140.86) Lakhs, proceeds from Interest and Other income of Rs. 12.50 Lakhs, Decrease in Investment of Rs. 65.81 lakhs and change in Non-Current Assets of Rs. (9.52) Lakhs.

Financing activities

For the period ended November 30, 2023

Net cash used in financing activities was Rs. (5.66) Lakhs, which predominantly comprised increase of long-term borrowings of Rs. 19.18 Lakhs, repayment of short-term borrowings of Rs. 1.34 Lakhs, increase in Long term provisions and finance cost paid of Rs. (31.09) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2022-23

Net cash inflow from financing activities was Rs. 333.77 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised increase of long-term borrowings of Rs. 373.32 Lakhs and short-term borrowings of Rs. 0.16 Lakhs, increase in Long term provisions of Rs. 2.16 lakhs and finance cost paid of Rs. (41.87) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2021-22

Net cash inflow from financing activities was Rs. 233.76 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised increase of long-term borrowings of Rs. 231.65 Lakhs and short term borrowings of Rs. 16.87 lakhs, and finance cost paid of Rs. (15.48) Lakhs.

For Financial Year 2020-21

Net cash generated from financing activities was Rs. 78.98 Lakhs, which predominantly comprised increase of long-term borrowings of Rs. 114.80 Lakhs and repayment of short term borrowing of Rs. (32.12) lakhs, increase in Long term provisions of Rs. 0.54 lakhs and finance cost paid of Rs. (4.25) Lakhs.

INDEBTNESS

As at November 30, 2023, we had total outstanding indebtedness of Rs. 762.33 Lakhs, which comprises of long-term borrowings amounting to Rs. 738.95 Lakhs and Current maturity of long-term borrowing of Rs. 23.38 Lakhs. The following table sets out our indebtedness as of November 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars For the Period/Financial Year Ended on November 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Long term borrowing (excluding current maturity) 738.95 719.78 346.45 114.80 Short term borrowings (Current maturity of long-term borrowing) 23.38 22.04 21.88 5.01 Total 762.33 741.82 368.33 119.81

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

In the course of undertaking our business, we are exposed to the following risks arising from financial instruments, which include credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk. Our primary focus is to achieve better predictability of financial markets and seek to minimize potential adverse effects on our financial performance.

Credit Risk

Credit risk is the risk that a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument will fail to perform or fail to pay amounts due causing financial loss. The potential activities where credit risks may arise include from cash and cash equivalents, security deposits or other deposits and principally from credit exposures to customers relating to outstanding receivables. The maximum credit exposure associated with financial assets is equal to the carrying amount.

Our exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer and the geography in which it operates. Credit risk is managed through credit approvals, establishing credit limits, and continuously monitoring the creditworthiness of customers to which our Company grants credit terms in the normal course of business.

Liquidity Risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that we will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are proposed to be settled by delivering cash or other financial asset. Our financial planning has ensured, as far as possible, that there is sufficient liquidity to meet the liabilities whenever due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to our reputation. We have practiced financial diligence and syndicated adequate liquidity in all business scenarios.

Market Risk

Market risk is the risk that results in changes in market prices, such as foreign exchange rates, interest rates and equity prices, which will affect our income or the value of our holdings of financial instruments. Our operations result in us being exposed to foreign currency risk on account of trade receivables, trade payables and borrowings. The foreign currency risk may affect our income and expenses, or our financial position and cash flows. The objective of our management of foreign currency risk is to maintain this risk within acceptable parameters, while optimizing returns.

EFFECT OF INFLATION

We are affected by inflation as it has an impact on the operating cost, staff costs etc. In line with changing inflation rates, we rework our margins so as to absorb the inflationary impact.

The percentage of contribution of our Companys customer vis-?-vis the total revenue from operations on consolidated basis respectively for the period ended on November 30, 2023 and for the year ended on March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 is as follows: Particulars % contribution to revenue from operations For the Period November 30, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Top 1 Customer 27.25 21.03 49.22 38.90 Top 3 Customers 65.98 47.21 71.14 64.63 Top 5 Customers 80.06 65.46 84.61 80.20 Top 10 Customers 91.03 87.55 95.42 95.70 Particulars % contribution to Purchases For the Period November 30, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Top 1 Supplier 83.09 48.73 80.05 100.00 Top 3 Suppliers 93.57 86.18 96.82 100.00 Top 5 Suppliers 98.18 94.70 97.42 100.00 Top 10 Suppliers 99.94 99.83 97.77 100.00 Competitive conditions:

We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period, developed certain competitors who have been discussed in section titles "Business Overview" beginning on page no. 109 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.