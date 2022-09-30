To,

The Members,

Positron Energy Private Limited.

Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 15th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023. Further in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has made all requisite disclosures in this Board report with the objective of accountability and transparency in its operations to make you aware about its performance and future perspective of the Company.

1) Financial summary or hiahliahts/Performance of the Company (Standalone):

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended on 31st March 2023 and comparative performance of previous year is summarized below:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Gross Income 52,02,60,615 8,96,84,608 Expenses Before Depreciation 48,82,58,730 7,94,79,170 Profit/ (Loss) Before Depreciation 3,20,01,885 1,02,05,438 Less: Depreciation 31,10,558 22,44,213 Profit/ (Loss) After Depreciation Before Taxation 2,88,91,327 79,61,225 Less: Provision For Taxation - Current 73,30,600 18,40,665 - Deferred 7,790 2,45,847 Less: Prior Period Item 2,13,416 2,254 Net Profit For The Year 2,13,39,521 58,72,459 Amount Transferred to Reserves (If any) 2,13,39,521 58,72,459

2) State of the Companys affairs:

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the Company has recorded a strong revenue and margin performance. The industry is hit by severe recession, but your company has performed well and earned profits in this period, leading to a steady raise in the income in upcoming future.

3) Dividend:

The Board is happy to report an encouraging financial performance but the inability to recommend any dividend is regretted as it is considered prudent to conserve the resources for Investment in Business.

4) Number of meetings of the Board of Directors:

The notice of Board meeting is given well in advance to all the Directors. The Board met Hill times in financial year 2022-23.

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength as on date of Board Meeting Directors Present as on date of Board Meeting 1. 01-06-2022 3 3 2. 01-09-2022 3 3 3. 26-09-2022 3 3 4. 24-11-2022 3 3 5. 12-01-2023 3 3 6. 07-02-2023 3 3 7, 21-03-2023 3 3 8. 23-03-2023 3 3

During F.Y 2022-23, Attendance of Directors at Board Meetings are given below:

Name of Director Designation Board Meeting Attendance Last AGM Attendance on 30/09/2022 Rajiv Menon Director 8/8 Yes Sujit Sugathan Director 8/8 Yes Manav Bahri Director 8/8 Yes

5) Directors Responsibility Statement:

The Company has taken utmost care in its operations, compliance, transparency, financial disclosures and the financial statements have been made to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company. As required under section 134(5) and 134(3)(c), and based upon the detailed representation, due diligence and inquiry thereof and your directors assures and confirms as under:

a) In preparation of the accounts for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2023, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the years under review;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023 have been prepared on a going concern basis; and

e) Proper systems had been devised in compliance with the provision of all the applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6) Directors comment on qualified opinion of Auditors:

The Report of Statutory Auditor does not contain any qualification. Notes to accounts and auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. Secretarial Audit Report is not applicable to your company.

7) Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report:

There are no such major material changes and commitments occurred, affecting the financial position of the company which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

8) Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

A) Conservation Of Energy:

With regard to the particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the company is in the process of finding ways of controlling and reducing energy consumption as a commitment to Global Environment; this will cover office facilities, communications and transport. .

B) Technology Absorption, Adoption And Innovation:

The Company continuously makes efforts towards research and developmental activities and has been constantly active in harnessing and tapping the latest and best technology in the industry.

C) Foreign Exchange Earnings And Outgo:

Further during the year Under review, the Foreign Exchange Earnings And Outgo was as under:

(Amount in 000 Rs. )

^ 1 2022-23 2021-22 Earnings in Foreign Currency; NIL NIL Expenditure in Foreign Currency: 145.86 6531.70

9) Risk Management Policy:

Risk is an important element of corporate functioning and governance. Your Company has established the process of identifying, analyzing and treating risks, which could prevent the Company from effectively achieving its objectives. It ensures that all the risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the well structured risk management Process.

Global slowdown and recession is always a risk attached with the industry, and your company is taking necessary actions to protect the interest of the company against such market risks from time to time, by developing new products and marketing strategies.

10) Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

In compliance with section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, Turnover of company is not exceeding Rs. 1000 Cr., or net worth is not exceeding Rs. 500 Cr. Or net profit of company is not exceeding Rs. 5 Cr.; hence disclosure related to CSR is not applicable to your company.

11) Vigil Mechanism Policy:

In compliance with section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules, borrowing from banks and public financial institutions is not exceeding Rs. 50 Crore; hence disclosure related to Vigil Mechanism is not applicable to your company. However your company has developed a strong system to report any fraud in the company.

12) Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are disclosed in Form AOC - 2 attached as Annexure -1.

13) Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies & Performance and financial position Of each of such companies:

The Company is having following Companies as its Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies:

Sr No. Name Of Company Nature Of Relation 1. POSITRON GAS LIMITED Associate Company

Pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached as Annexure-II.

14) Directors:

There has been no change in the directorship of the company during the year under review.

15) Deposits:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

16) Particulars of Employees & Disclosure on Managerial Remuneration:

The information required pursuant to section 197 (12) read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is applicable only for listed companies. Hence this clause is not applicable to your company.

None of the employees have drawn remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under section 197 (12) read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Hence disclosure under this clause is not applicable.

17) Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Sec. 139 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, M/s. P BP& Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. Number 119345W), appointed as Statutory Auditor of the company, to hold office from the conclusion of 11,h AGM held in 2019, till the conclusion of the 16<h AGM to be held in the year 2024.

18) Internal Auditor :

Neither turnover of your company is exceeding Rs. 200 Cr nor Outstanding borrowings from banks or public financial institutions exceeding 100 Crore; hence your Company is not required to appoint Internal Auditor under the Companies Act, 2013. However your company has developed a strong Internal Check System to avoid any undesired situations,

191 Share Capital:

The Company has not altered its share capital.

20) Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186:

The details of the loans and investments made by company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

21) Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition and Redressall Act. 2013:

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place our Company has set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

22) The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 131 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year:

The company has not filed any litigation and there is no proceeding pending against the company under IBC, 2016 during the year under review.

23) The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof:

During the period under review, the company has not participated under any One-time settlement Scheme.

24) Acknowledgements:

We take the opportunity to express our deep sense of Gratitude to the Bankers, Government Departments and Local Authority and Customers for their continued guidance and support. Your directors would like to record their sincere appreciation of their dedicated efforts put in by employees across all levels in the organization, which have enabled the company to start operations. And to you, our shareholders, we are deeply grateful for the confidence and faith that you have always placed on us.