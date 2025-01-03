Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Future Retail Ltd
2.28
|-0.12
|-5.00
|123.64
|0
Trent Ltd
7307.7
|-13.30
|-0.18
|259779.57
|192.74
Future Enterprises Ltd
0.67
|0.00
|0.00
|30.48
|0
Salora International Ltd
15.2
|-0.10
|-0.65
|13.39
|0
Archies Ltd
25.44
|0.12
|0.47
|85.94
|0
Allcargo Gati Ltd
91.39
|1.44
|1.60
|1344.00
|127.3
Shoppers Stop Ltd
607.35
|-3.25
|-0.53
|6681.50
|421.48
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
161.67
|3.06
|1.93
|1151.06
|77.07
Provogue (India) Ltd
0.65
|-0.05
|-7.14
|15.17
|0
Brandhouse Retails Ltd
0.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|0
V2 Retail Ltd
1728.85
|82.30
|5.00
|5979.98
|137.67
REI Six Ten Retail Ltd
0.25
|-0.05
|-16.67
|3.68
|0
Shankara Building Products Ltd
708.95
|2.20
|0.31
|1719.16
|24.94
Ethos Ltd
2886.4
|-2.55
|-0.09
|7066.04
|79.33
Welspun Global Brands Ltd (Merged)
58.1
|0.10
|0.17
|60.89
|4.21
V-Mart Retail Ltd
3745.65
|-116.80
|-3.02
|7415.28
|0
Medplus Health Services Ltd
832
|-0.60
|-0.07
|9946.32
|330.91
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
174.61
|5.00
|2.95
|2677.93
|30.06
Future Enterprises-DVR
5.34
|0.20
|3.89
|21.03
|0
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
178.55
|-3.23
|-1.78
|1163.98
|20.12
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.75
|-1.85
|-0.65
|30073.82
|0
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4025.2
|414.10
|11.47
|261933.07
|82.2
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
2.1
|0.06
|2.94
|42.37
|0
Heads UP Ventures Ltd
11.98
|0.00
|0.00
|26.45
|0
Cartrade Tech Ltd
1666.35
|68.90
|4.31
|7893.01
|157.03
Landmark Cars Ltd
621.55
|4.40
|0.71
|2568.92
|48.64
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd
128.32
|2.08
|1.65
|1576.84
|408.71
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
649
|-4.40
|-0.67
|33695.05
|0
KKV Agro Powers Ltd
710
|-33.65
|-4.52
|40.25
|0
Aditya Vision Ltd
512.05
|-0.10
|-0.02
|6588.19
|69.12
Praxis Home Retail Ltd
19.8
|0.54
|2.80
|267.73
|0
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
286.05
|10.40
|3.77
|2392.70
|0
Brand Concepts Ltd
478.95
|-4.20
|-0.87
|537.28
|71.27
Spencers Retail Ltd
89.87
|6.80
|8.19
|810.02
|0
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd
30.62
|0.60
|2.00
|406.09
|20.15
Electronics Mart India Ltd
164.61
|1.48
|0.91
|6333.35
|34.19
Foce India Ltd
1740
|-7.00
|-0.40
|851.37
|1740
Redtape Ltd
864.2
|-13.80
|-1.57
|11943.41
|78.48
Baazar Style Retail Ltd
342.55
|23.90
|7.50
|2556.02
|93.71
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd
350
|-6.20
|-1.74
|389.55
|80.04
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd
42.56
|1.27
|3.08
|60.76
|105.44
Cell Point (India) Ltd
28
|0.10
|0.36
|52.32
|30.66
Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd
100.5
|0.50
|0.50
|78.89
|28.07
On Door Concepts Ltd
279.95
|11.15
|4.15
|158.13
|24.84
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd
72.2
|3.40
|4.94
|1571.63
|92.97
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
1402.15
|-17.20
|-1.21
|6098.48
|82.82
Fonebox Retail Ltd
122.5
|6.80
|5.88
|125.69
|34.64
Purple United Sales Ltd
186.15
|-6.05
|-3.15
|178.89
|38.36
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
