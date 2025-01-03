iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Retail Sector Stocks List

Retail Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Future Retail Ltd

2.28

-0.12-5.00123.640

Trent Ltd

7307.7

-13.30-0.18259779.57192.74

Future Enterprises Ltd

0.67

0.000.0030.480

Salora International Ltd

15.2

-0.10-0.6513.390

Archies Ltd

25.44

0.120.4785.940

Allcargo Gati Ltd

91.39

1.441.601344.00127.3

Shoppers Stop Ltd

607.35

-3.25-0.536681.50421.48

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

161.67

3.061.931151.0677.07

Provogue (India) Ltd

0.65

-0.05-7.1415.170

Brandhouse Retails Ltd

0.45

0.000.002.410

V2 Retail Ltd

1728.85

82.305.005979.98137.67

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd

0.25

-0.05-16.673.680

Shankara Building Products Ltd

708.95

2.200.311719.1624.94

Ethos Ltd

2886.4

-2.55-0.097066.0479.33

Welspun Global Brands Ltd (Merged)

58.1

0.100.1760.894.21

V-Mart Retail Ltd

3745.65

-116.80-3.027415.280

Medplus Health Services Ltd

832

-0.60-0.079946.32330.91

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd

174.61

5.002.952677.9330.06

Future Enterprises-DVR

5.34

0.203.8921.030

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

178.55

-3.23-1.781163.9820.12

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

280.75

-1.85-0.6530073.820

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4025.2

414.1011.47261933.0782.2

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

2.1

0.062.9442.370

Heads UP Ventures Ltd

11.98

0.000.0026.450

Cartrade Tech Ltd

1666.35

68.904.317893.01157.03

Landmark Cars Ltd

621.55

4.400.712568.9248.64

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd

128.32

2.081.651576.84408.71

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

649

-4.40-0.6733695.050

KKV Agro Powers Ltd

710

-33.65-4.5240.250

Aditya Vision Ltd

512.05

-0.10-0.026588.1969.12

Praxis Home Retail Ltd

19.8

0.542.80267.730

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

286.05

10.403.772392.700

Brand Concepts Ltd

478.95

-4.20-0.87537.2871.27

Spencers Retail Ltd

89.87

6.808.19810.020

Osia Hyper Retail Ltd

30.62

0.602.00406.0920.15

Electronics Mart India Ltd

164.61

1.480.916333.3534.19

Foce India Ltd

1740

-7.00-0.40851.371740

Redtape Ltd

864.2

-13.80-1.5711943.4178.48

Baazar Style Retail Ltd

342.55

23.907.502556.0293.71

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd

350

-6.20-1.74389.5580.04

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd

42.56

1.273.0860.76105.44

Cell Point (India) Ltd

28

0.100.3652.3230.66

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

100.5

0.500.5078.8928.07

On Door Concepts Ltd

279.95

11.154.15158.1324.84

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd

72.2

3.404.941571.6392.97

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

1402.15

-17.20-1.216098.4882.82

Fonebox Retail Ltd

122.5

6.805.88125.6934.64

Purple United Sales Ltd

186.15

-6.05-3.15178.8938.36

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.