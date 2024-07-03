iifl-logo-icon 1
V2 Retail Ltd Share Price

1,792.6
(3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,815.25
  • Day's High1,815.25
  • 52 Wk High1,728.85
  • Prev. Close1,728.85
  • Day's Low1,750
  • 52 Wk Low 312.7
  • Turnover (lac)6,458.52
  • P/E144.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.23
  • EPS11.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,200.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

V2 Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

1,815.25

Prev. Close

1,728.85

Turnover(Lac.)

6,458.52

Day's High

1,815.25

Day's Low

1,750

52 Week's High

1,728.85

52 Week's Low

312.7

Book Value

83.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,200.49

P/E

144.55

EPS

11.94

Divi. Yield

0

V2 Retail Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

V2 Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

V2 Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 5.16%

Institutions: 5.16%

Non-Institutions: 40.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V2 Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.59

34.39

34.39

34.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.94

212.83

225.76

237.76

Net Worth

274.53

247.22

260.15

271.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

537.5

701.22

559.4

472.04

yoy growth (%)

-23.34

25.35

18.5

47.54

Raw materials

-380.31

-505.26

-379.02

-333.28

As % of sales

70.75

72.05

67.75

70.6

Employee costs

-47.67

-62.3

-48.46

-33.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.09

-2.07

46

28.35

Depreciation

-53.78

-50.45

-8.4

-6.14

Tax paid

2.05

-0.32

-14.92

-12.64

Working capital

22.18

96.21

21.85

-6.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.34

25.35

18.5

47.54

Op profit growth

-35.85

46.97

24.57

32.06

EBIT growth

-38.44

-40.2

25.99

25.06

Net profit growth

-208.8

-67.35

-20.36

220.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,164.73

838.88

629.22

538.65

701.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,164.73

838.88

629.22

538.65

701.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.49

6.67

15.89

22.97

15.02

V2 Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V2 Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ram Chandra Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Uma Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Akash Agarwal

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Roopanwal

Independent Director

Archana Yadav

Independent Director

Srinivas Anand Mannava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivam Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V2 Retail Ltd

Summary

V2 Retail Ltd was originally incorporated on July 23, 2001 as Vishal Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vishal Retail Limited. Thereafter, the Companys name was changed to V2 Retail Ltd effective on 29 July, 2011. The Company is one of fastest growing retailing groups in India. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel, non-apparel and fast moving consumer goods. The company sells readymade apparels, household merchandise, and other consumer goods like footwear, watches, toys, toiletries, grocery items, sports items, crockery, novelties and gifts. The companys subsidiaries include VRL Foods Ltd, VRL Movers Ltd, VRL Consumers Goods Ltd, VRL Fashions Ltd and VRL Infrastructure Ltd.The Company offer affordable family fashion at prices to suit every pocket. Their outlets cater to almost all price ranges. The showrooms have over 70,000 products range which fulfills all household needs. The cost benefit that is derived from the large central purchase of goods and services is passed on to the consumer.In November 2001, the company acquired the proprietorship firm Vishal Garments & The Vishal Garments. In the year 2002, they opened their first store in Delhi. In the year 2003, the company acquired the manufacturing facilities from Vishal Fashions Private Ltd and Vishal Apparels as a going concern and set up a manufacturing unit in Gurgaon.In the year 20
Company FAQs

What is the V2 Retail Ltd share price today?

The V2 Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1792.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of V2 Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V2 Retail Ltd is ₹6200.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V2 Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V2 Retail Ltd is 144.55 and 20.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V2 Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V2 Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V2 Retail Ltd is ₹312.7 and ₹1728.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V2 Retail Ltd?

V2 Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.65%, 3 Years at 120.99%, 1 Year at 398.37%, 6 Month at 116.11%, 3 Month at 25.50% and 1 Month at 31.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V2 Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V2 Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.30 %
Institutions - 5.17 %
Public - 40.53 %

