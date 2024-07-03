SectorRetail
Open₹1,815.25
Prev. Close₹1,728.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,458.52
Day's High₹1,815.25
Day's Low₹1,750
52 Week's High₹1,728.85
52 Week's Low₹312.7
Book Value₹83.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,200.49
P/E144.55
EPS11.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.59
34.39
34.39
34.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.94
212.83
225.76
237.76
Net Worth
274.53
247.22
260.15
271.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
537.5
701.22
559.4
472.04
yoy growth (%)
-23.34
25.35
18.5
47.54
Raw materials
-380.31
-505.26
-379.02
-333.28
As % of sales
70.75
72.05
67.75
70.6
Employee costs
-47.67
-62.3
-48.46
-33.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.09
-2.07
46
28.35
Depreciation
-53.78
-50.45
-8.4
-6.14
Tax paid
2.05
-0.32
-14.92
-12.64
Working capital
22.18
96.21
21.85
-6.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.34
25.35
18.5
47.54
Op profit growth
-35.85
46.97
24.57
32.06
EBIT growth
-38.44
-40.2
25.99
25.06
Net profit growth
-208.8
-67.35
-20.36
220.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,164.73
838.88
629.22
538.65
701.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,164.73
838.88
629.22
538.65
701.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.49
6.67
15.89
22.97
15.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ram Chandra Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Uma Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Akash Agarwal
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Roopanwal
Independent Director
Archana Yadav
Independent Director
Srinivas Anand Mannava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivam Aggarwal
Reports by V2 Retail Ltd
Summary
V2 Retail Ltd was originally incorporated on July 23, 2001 as Vishal Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vishal Retail Limited. Thereafter, the Companys name was changed to V2 Retail Ltd effective on 29 July, 2011. The Company is one of fastest growing retailing groups in India. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel, non-apparel and fast moving consumer goods. The company sells readymade apparels, household merchandise, and other consumer goods like footwear, watches, toys, toiletries, grocery items, sports items, crockery, novelties and gifts. The companys subsidiaries include VRL Foods Ltd, VRL Movers Ltd, VRL Consumers Goods Ltd, VRL Fashions Ltd and VRL Infrastructure Ltd.The Company offer affordable family fashion at prices to suit every pocket. Their outlets cater to almost all price ranges. The showrooms have over 70,000 products range which fulfills all household needs. The cost benefit that is derived from the large central purchase of goods and services is passed on to the consumer.In November 2001, the company acquired the proprietorship firm Vishal Garments & The Vishal Garments. In the year 2002, they opened their first store in Delhi. In the year 2003, the company acquired the manufacturing facilities from Vishal Fashions Private Ltd and Vishal Apparels as a going concern and set up a manufacturing unit in Gurgaon.
Read More
The V2 Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1792.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V2 Retail Ltd is ₹6200.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V2 Retail Ltd is 144.55 and 20.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V2 Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V2 Retail Ltd is ₹312.7 and ₹1728.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V2 Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.65%, 3 Years at 120.99%, 1 Year at 398.37%, 6 Month at 116.11%, 3 Month at 25.50% and 1 Month at 31.02%.
