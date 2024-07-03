Summary

V2 Retail Ltd was originally incorporated on July 23, 2001 as Vishal Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vishal Retail Limited. Thereafter, the Companys name was changed to V2 Retail Ltd effective on 29 July, 2011. The Company is one of fastest growing retailing groups in India. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel, non-apparel and fast moving consumer goods. The company sells readymade apparels, household merchandise, and other consumer goods like footwear, watches, toys, toiletries, grocery items, sports items, crockery, novelties and gifts. The companys subsidiaries include VRL Foods Ltd, VRL Movers Ltd, VRL Consumers Goods Ltd, VRL Fashions Ltd and VRL Infrastructure Ltd.The Company offer affordable family fashion at prices to suit every pocket. Their outlets cater to almost all price ranges. The showrooms have over 70,000 products range which fulfills all household needs. The cost benefit that is derived from the large central purchase of goods and services is passed on to the consumer.In November 2001, the company acquired the proprietorship firm Vishal Garments & The Vishal Garments. In the year 2002, they opened their first store in Delhi. In the year 2003, the company acquired the manufacturing facilities from Vishal Fashions Private Ltd and Vishal Apparels as a going concern and set up a manufacturing unit in Gurgaon.In the year 20

