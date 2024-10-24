|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The details are attached herewith. The results are attached herewith. The Details are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Details are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The details is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on February 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)
