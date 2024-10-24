iifl-logo-icon 1
V2 Retail Ltd Board Meeting

1,774
(-1.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:04 AM

V2 Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The details are attached herewith. The results are attached herewith. The Details are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Details are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The details is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
V2 RETAIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on February 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

