V2 Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.09
-2.07
46
28.35
Depreciation
-53.78
-50.45
-8.4
-6.14
Tax paid
2.05
-0.32
-14.92
-12.64
Working capital
22.18
96.21
21.85
-6.25
Other operating items
Operating
-42.64
43.35
44.52
3.32
Capital expenditure
106.75
415.61
20.13
28
Free cash flow
64.1
458.96
64.65
31.32
Equity raised
495.22
476.51
339.25
365.42
Investing
0
-74.65
89.65
-25.38
Financing
651.16
311.1
8.57
-113.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,210.49
1,171.93
502.13
257.97
No Record Found
