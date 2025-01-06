iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

V2 Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,753
(1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR V2 Retail Ltd

V2 Retail FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.09

-2.07

46

28.35

Depreciation

-53.78

-50.45

-8.4

-6.14

Tax paid

2.05

-0.32

-14.92

-12.64

Working capital

22.18

96.21

21.85

-6.25

Other operating items

Operating

-42.64

43.35

44.52

3.32

Capital expenditure

106.75

415.61

20.13

28

Free cash flow

64.1

458.96

64.65

31.32

Equity raised

495.22

476.51

339.25

365.42

Investing

0

-74.65

89.65

-25.38

Financing

651.16

311.1

8.57

-113.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,210.49

1,171.93

502.13

257.97

V2 Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR V2 Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.