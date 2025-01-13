V2 Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.59
34.39
34.39
34.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.94
212.83
225.76
237.76
Net Worth
274.53
247.22
260.15
271.87
Minority Interest
Debt
502.22
410.48
383.68
388.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
88.66
76.15
70.1
0.77
Total Liabilities
865.41
733.85
713.93
660.66
Fixed Assets
449.16
389.47
374.7
387.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
15
15
15
15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
116.53
107.32
96.95
24.03
Networking Capital
278.06
219.92
220.47
218.67
Inventories
359.97
246.47
267.34
265.36
Inventory Days
180.19
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.07
1.32
0.69
Debtor Days
0.46
Other Current Assets
107.38
80.91
79.73
85.94
Sundry Creditors
-166.66
-96.72
-114.44
-120.92
Creditor Days
82.11
Other Current Liabilities
-22.69
-10.81
-13.48
-12.4
Cash
6.65
2.15
6.8
15.84
Total Assets
865.4
733.86
713.92
660.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.