|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.34
144.52
25.28
116.6
Op profit growth
-35.17
169.86
554.28
480.07
EBIT growth
-39.37
-6.38
850.15
419.81
Net profit growth
-246.24
-9.78
-324.61
-17.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.03
10.67
9.67
1.85
EBIT margin
2.97
3.76
9.82
1.29
Net profit margin
-2.38
1.25
3.39
-1.89
RoCE
2.51
5.5
8.03
0.86
RoNW
-1.17
0.79
0.9
-0.4
RoA
-0.5
0.45
0.69
-0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.77
2.57
4.13
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-20.04
-12.37
3.24
-3.48
Book value per share
78.78
81.85
116.32
117.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-33.38
20.09
7.9
0
P/CEPS
-6.27
-4.17
10.06
-4.36
P/B
1.59
0.63
0.28
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
11.22
5.62
4.79
17.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-16.01
-2.85
-47.06
-18.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.22
0.03
0.15
0.17
Inventory days
175.52
76.64
85.81
80.01
Creditor days
-89.18
-40.54
-44.68
-42.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.51
-0.87
-2.89
-0.36
Net debt / equity
1.39
0.92
0.24
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
7.69
3.45
2.45
19.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.58
-72.01
-71.61
-75.22
Employee costs
-9.42
-8.97
-6.39
-6.95
Other costs
-14.95
-8.33
-12.3
-15.96
