iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

V2 Retail Ltd Key Ratios

1,873.5
(-0.93%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR V2 Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.34

144.52

25.28

116.6

Op profit growth

-35.17

169.86

554.28

480.07

EBIT growth

-39.37

-6.38

850.15

419.81

Net profit growth

-246.24

-9.78

-324.61

-17.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.03

10.67

9.67

1.85

EBIT margin

2.97

3.76

9.82

1.29

Net profit margin

-2.38

1.25

3.39

-1.89

RoCE

2.51

5.5

8.03

0.86

RoNW

-1.17

0.79

0.9

-0.4

RoA

-0.5

0.45

0.69

-0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.77

2.57

4.13

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-20.04

-12.37

3.24

-3.48

Book value per share

78.78

81.85

116.32

117.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-33.38

20.09

7.9

0

P/CEPS

-6.27

-4.17

10.06

-4.36

P/B

1.59

0.63

0.28

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

11.22

5.62

4.79

17.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-16.01

-2.85

-47.06

-18.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.22

0.03

0.15

0.17

Inventory days

175.52

76.64

85.81

80.01

Creditor days

-89.18

-40.54

-44.68

-42.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.51

-0.87

-2.89

-0.36

Net debt / equity

1.39

0.92

0.24

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

7.69

3.45

2.45

19.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.58

-72.01

-71.61

-75.22

Employee costs

-9.42

-8.97

-6.39

-6.95

Other costs

-14.95

-8.33

-12.3

-15.96

V2 Retail : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR V2 Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.