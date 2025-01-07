Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
537.5
701.22
559.4
472.04
yoy growth (%)
-23.34
25.35
18.5
47.54
Raw materials
-380.31
-505.26
-379.02
-333.28
As % of sales
70.75
72.05
67.75
70.6
Employee costs
-47.67
-62.3
-48.46
-33.37
As % of sales
8.86
8.88
8.66
7.07
Other costs
-60.74
-57.61
-80.18
-63.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.3
8.21
14.33
13.52
Operating profit
48.77
76.03
51.73
41.52
OPM
9.07
10.84
9.24
8.79
Depreciation
-53.78
-50.45
-8.4
-6.14
Interest expense
-30.23
-29.92
-0.57
-8.61
Other income
22.15
2.26
3.25
1.58
Profit before tax
-13.09
-2.07
46
28.35
Taxes
2.05
-0.32
-14.92
-12.64
Tax rate
-15.67
15.74
-32.44
-44.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.03
-2.39
31.08
15.71
Exceptional items
0
12.54
0
23.31
Net profit
-11.03
10.14
31.08
39.03
yoy growth (%)
-208.8
-67.35
-20.36
220.75
NPM
-2.05
1.44
5.55
8.26
