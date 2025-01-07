iifl-logo-icon 1
V2 Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,732.2
(-1.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

537.5

701.22

559.4

472.04

yoy growth (%)

-23.34

25.35

18.5

47.54

Raw materials

-380.31

-505.26

-379.02

-333.28

As % of sales

70.75

72.05

67.75

70.6

Employee costs

-47.67

-62.3

-48.46

-33.37

As % of sales

8.86

8.88

8.66

7.07

Other costs

-60.74

-57.61

-80.18

-63.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.3

8.21

14.33

13.52

Operating profit

48.77

76.03

51.73

41.52

OPM

9.07

10.84

9.24

8.79

Depreciation

-53.78

-50.45

-8.4

-6.14

Interest expense

-30.23

-29.92

-0.57

-8.61

Other income

22.15

2.26

3.25

1.58

Profit before tax

-13.09

-2.07

46

28.35

Taxes

2.05

-0.32

-14.92

-12.64

Tax rate

-15.67

15.74

-32.44

-44.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.03

-2.39

31.08

15.71

Exceptional items

0

12.54

0

23.31

Net profit

-11.03

10.14

31.08

39.03

yoy growth (%)

-208.8

-67.35

-20.36

220.75

NPM

-2.05

1.44

5.55

8.26

