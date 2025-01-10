To the Members of V2 Retail Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of V2 Retail Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As described in Note 46 to the accompanying standalone financial statement, the Company has performed physical verification of property, plant and equipment during the year ended March 31, 2023 in accordance with the phased program of conducting such verification over a period of 3 years. However, the Company is in process of performing related reconciliation of such physical verification with the underlying fixed asset register maintained by the Company. Pending completion of the said reconciliation, we are unable to comment on any adjustment that may be required to the carrying value of such Property, Plant and Equipment as at March 31, 2024. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements for year ended March 31, 2024 is qualified in respect of this matter.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 43 of the accompanying standalone financial statement, which describes that an advance amounting to Rs. 1,553.48 lakhs outstanding since April 2019, has been considered good basis managements assessment of extension of the underlying contract with Bennett, Coleman and Co. Limited (‘BCCL) till July 07, 2024. The management is confident of the utilization of such advance against future advertisement services to be provided by BCCL within the extended period of the contract and hence, has considered the aforesaid balance as fully recoverable as on date. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.N. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Existence and valuation of Inventories: How our audit addressed the key audit matter: As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying amount of inventories was Rs. 35,996.77 Lakhs (Refer note 1(v)(i) for material accounting policy and note 9 and 36 for the financial statement disclosure). Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following audit procedures over inventory existence and valuation: At the end of each reporting period, management of the Company assesses whether there is adequate provision for inventory losses on account of lower net realizable value and obsolete inventory. The management applies judgement in determining appropriate provisions for inventory losses which include: Understood the management process for cyclical physical counts, identification of slow moving, nonmoving or obsolete inventories and determining net realisable value, and evaluated whether such processes are consistently followed. a) Applying specific identification process to ascertain slow moving and obsolete inventory. Evaluated design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls implemented around above mentioned processes throughout the year. b) Assessing the net realizable value of such slow moving and obsolete inventory. Cyclical physical counts and physical count performed subsequent to year end: In addition to the above, the management adopts a cyclical count for physical verification of inventory which is a complex exercise owing to the nature of the inventory and the multiple locations covered in such cyclical counts. Considering the aforesaid complexities involved in cyclical physical verification of inventory which required us to undertake alternate audit techniques as described in this key audit matter, and significant management judgements and estimates required with respect to allowance for inventory loss, existence and valuation of inventory was determined to be a key audit matter for the current year audit. nspected managements inventory count records and observed physical inventory verification for locations selected based on materiality and risk considerations. Performed independent test counts to corroborate the management count for the locations selected as above performed roll-back procedures by verification of movement between the year-end date and sample test count date with the supporting documents which included purchase invoice, sales invoice, dispatch register, gate inward/outward register, etc. to substantiate the existence of inventory as at the reporting date; Tested the adjustment made in the books of accounts basis the results of the physical counts performed by the management. Slow-moving/obsolete inventory provisions: Tested inventory ageing obtained through system reports, where applicable. Obtained from management the list of slow and non-moving inventories identified as at March 31, 2024 and their corresponding expected sales in future periods. Tested the computation for allowance for slow moving, non-moving and obsolete inventories by performing an independent age-wise analysis of the inventory line items. Tested the net realizable value of traded goods inventory on a sample basis to recent selling prices. Compared and assessed the actual utilization/sales to the previous estimates done by the management in prior periods to determine the efficacy of the process of estimation by the management. Obtained written representations from management on the completeness and adequacy of inventory allowance as at the year end. 2. Accounting of Leases Under Ind AS 116- (Leases) : How our audit addressed the key audit matter: Leases Refer note 1(v)(f) for material accounting policy and note 45 for the financial statement disclosure relating to accounting for leases in accordance with Ind AS 116, Leases (Ind AS 116). Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following audit procedures: The Company has recognised the Right of Use asset (ROU) and corresponding lease liability amounting to Rs 35,225.32 lakhs and Rs 42,480.17 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, respectively. Understood the management process for identification of leasing arrangements for accounting of leases by applying the practical expedient. Owing to the volume of the lease contracts, and the estimates involved, we have considered this matter to be a key audit matter in our audit. Evaluated design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls implemented around above mentioned process throughout the year. Reviewed the overall impact analysis prepared by the Company including completeness of lease contracts and application of practical expedients. Tested the accuracy of the revised lease agreements entered for a sample of leases through the inspection of lease documentation. Verified the accuracy of the underlying lease data used to calculate the lease liability, by agreeing a representative sample of leases to original contracts or other supporting information. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to Lease liability, Right of Use Assets and application of practical expedient, in conformity with the Ind AS 116 (Leases). Obtained written representations from management on the completeness of lease data and application of practical expedient.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion

& Analysis, Boards Report and Corporate Governance Report, including Annexures, but does not include the, consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backups of books of account maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on daily basis and for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act; e. Qualification on financial statement has no adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; g. The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in Basis for Qualified Opinion section, paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; h. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements; b. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts; c. The Company did not have any amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. d. i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 48(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) during the year by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 48(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") during the year, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii. Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)(i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement e. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year therefore reporting regarding compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. f. The Company has accounting software (SAP) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but that audit trail was not enabled at the application level to log any direct data changes. In the absence of supporting evidences for audit trail configuration change logs and samples, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail was operated at database level throughout the year and whether there was any audit trail feature has been tempered with.

The Company has also other accounting softwares for invoicing to customers and processing payroll which is maintained by third party software service provider. In the absence of supporting evidences for audit trail configurations, we are unable to comment on whether these softwares have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and database level to any direct data change in these softwares and operated throughout the year and whether there was any audit trail feature has been tempered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Partner Place: Noida (Delhi-NCR) Membership No. 088926 May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24088926BKELYG6843

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of V2 Retail Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (refer to in paragraph 1 of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements) i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. However the same shall be updated after reconciliations of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment under which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified by the management during the year ended March 31, 2023 but the reconciliation of physically verified property, plant, and equipment with the books of account was in process as at year ended as stated in note 46 to the standalone financial statements. Therefore, we are unable to comment on the discrepancies, if any, pending finalization of reconciliation process. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not own any immovable property (including investment properties) (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. There are differences between books of account of the respective quarters and quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with the bank as disclosed in the Note 48(xi) to the standalone financial statements. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from any financial institution. iii) (a) Based on the books of account examined by us and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security during the year to the followings:

Particulars (in C Lakhs) Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: -Subsidiary 485.00 - - - -Associates - - - - -Joint Ventures - - - - -Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: -Subsidiary 485.00 - - - -Associates - - - - -Joint Ventures - - - - -Others - - - -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of guarantee provided is, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Based on the books of account examined by us and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or any advances in the nature of loans. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of guarantee given during the year. The Company has not granted any loan or made investment or provided any security during the year under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. There is no loan granted or guarantee or security provided under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits covered under section 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under the section 148 (1) of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 for the operation operated by the Company. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues, to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount* (Rs. In Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Sales Tax 2009-10 71.83 Additional Commissioner (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 19.90 Appellate Authority The West Bengal Value added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax 2008-09 2250.00 Deputy Commissioner Haryana Value Added Tax, 2003 Sales Tax 2013-14 34.79 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Bihar Value Added tax, 2005 Sales Tax 2016-17 181.28 Additional Commissioner(Appeals) Bihar Value Added tax, 2005 Sales Tax 2017-18 116.95 Additional Commissioner(Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2006-07 To 2010-11 227.08 Commission of Service Tax The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2009-10 975.17 High Court (Calcutta) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2017-18 29.61 National Faceless Appeal Centre The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2018-19 36.14 National Faceless Appeal Centre The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2019-20 1.62 Centralized Processing Center (CPC)

* Net of amount deposited under protest viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix)

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and in the payment of interest thereon during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, We report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority.

c. Based on the books of account examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained during the year.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis during the year have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary company. The Company has no associates, or joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(ix)

(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. The Company has no joint ventures, or associates. x)

a. During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, provisions of clause 3

(x)

(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(x)

(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi)

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section

(12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of Clause 3

(xii) of the Order are not applicable. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv)

a. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi)

a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xvi)

(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xvi)

(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xvi)

(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given by the management, there is no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3

(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Partner Place: Noida (Delhi-NCR) Membership No. 088926 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN:24088926BKELYG6843

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of V2 Retail Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (refer to in paragraph 2(H) of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of V2 Retail Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to as audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements of and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024:

The Companys internal financial controls system over the reconciliation of physically verified property, plant and equipment with the books of account were not operating effectively, which could lead to a potential material misstatement in the carrying value of the PPE and its consequential impact on earnings, other equity and related disclosures in the accompanying financial statements.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024, and these material weaknesses mentioned above paragraphs have affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.