iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ethos Ltd Share Price

2,844.5
(-1.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,887
  • Day's High2,925
  • 52 Wk High3,524.95
  • Prev. Close2,886.4
  • Day's Low2,801.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,071.25
  • Turnover (lac)2,135.45
  • P/E79.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value378.37
  • EPS36.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,963.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ethos Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

2,887

Prev. Close

2,886.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2,135.45

Day's High

2,925

Day's Low

2,801.1

52 Week's High

3,524.95

52 Week's Low

2,071.25

Book Value

378.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,963.46

P/E

79.16

EPS

36.42

Divi. Yield

0

Ethos Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ethos Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ethos Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.33%

Foreign: 0.32%

Indian: 50.88%

Non-Promoter- 27.91%

Institutions: 27.91%

Non-Institutions: 20.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ethos Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.48

23.35

19.08

18.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

857.48

607.83

212.78

138.92

Net Worth

881.96

631.18

231.86

157.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

998.99

788.53

577.28

386.57

457.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

998.99

788.53

577.28

386.57

457.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.29

15.06

12.8

16.56

3.16

View Annually Results

Ethos Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ethos Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashovardhan Saboo

Independent Director

Anil Khanna

Independent Director

Sundeep Kumar

Independent Director

DILPREET SINGH

Independent Director

Mohaimin Altaf

Executive Director

Manoj Gupta

Director

Chitranjan Agarwal.

Independent Director

Charu Chandra Sharma

Director

Munisha Gandhi

Additional Director

Yogen Khosla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ethos Ltd

Summary

Ethos Limited was originally incorporated as Kamla Retail Limited, at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ethos Limited and a Revised Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Himachal Pradesh on March 5, 2012. The Company operates a chain of luxury watch boutiques. The business consists of trading of watches, accessories and luxury items, marketing and support services and rendering of related after sale services. The Company has the portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India enabling to retail 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain. In addition to premium and luxury watch retail, the Company undertake retail of certified pre-owned luxury watches under Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) luxury watch lounge located at New Delhi. The Company business is supported by state of the art service centre which is equipped with latest machinery imported from Switzerland. Its service centre has engaged horological engineers having experience at leading global watch brands. Expert watchmakers at the service centre have certifications from brands like Omega, Tissot, Longines, Rado among other global brands with a minimum work experience of 10 years. Also, the service ce
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ethos Ltd share price today?

The Ethos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2844.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ethos Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ethos Ltd is ₹6963.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ethos Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ethos Ltd is 79.16 and 7.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ethos Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ethos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ethos Ltd is ₹2071.25 and ₹3524.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ethos Ltd?

Ethos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 53.18%, 1 Year at 28.34%, 6 Month at 0.28%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at -9.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ethos Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ethos Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.21 %
Institutions - 27.92 %
Public - 20.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ethos Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.