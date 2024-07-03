SectorRetail
Open₹2,887
Prev. Close₹2,886.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,135.45
Day's High₹2,925
Day's Low₹2,801.1
52 Week's High₹3,524.95
52 Week's Low₹2,071.25
Book Value₹378.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,963.46
P/E79.16
EPS36.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.48
23.35
19.08
18.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
857.48
607.83
212.78
138.92
Net Worth
881.96
631.18
231.86
157.13
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
998.99
788.53
577.28
386.57
457.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
998.99
788.53
577.28
386.57
457.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.29
15.06
12.8
16.56
3.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashovardhan Saboo
Independent Director
Anil Khanna
Independent Director
Sundeep Kumar
Independent Director
DILPREET SINGH
Independent Director
Mohaimin Altaf
Executive Director
Manoj Gupta
Director
Chitranjan Agarwal.
Independent Director
Charu Chandra Sharma
Director
Munisha Gandhi
Additional Director
Yogen Khosla
Summary
Summary
Ethos Limited was originally incorporated as Kamla Retail Limited, at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ethos Limited and a Revised Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Himachal Pradesh on March 5, 2012. The Company operates a chain of luxury watch boutiques. The business consists of trading of watches, accessories and luxury items, marketing and support services and rendering of related after sale services. The Company has the portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India enabling to retail 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain. In addition to premium and luxury watch retail, the Company undertake retail of certified pre-owned luxury watches under Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) luxury watch lounge located at New Delhi. The Company business is supported by state of the art service centre which is equipped with latest machinery imported from Switzerland. Its service centre has engaged horological engineers having experience at leading global watch brands. Expert watchmakers at the service centre have certifications from brands like Omega, Tissot, Longines, Rado among other global brands with a minimum work experience of 10 years. Also, the service ce
Read More
The Ethos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2844.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ethos Ltd is ₹6963.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ethos Ltd is 79.16 and 7.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ethos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ethos Ltd is ₹2071.25 and ₹3524.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ethos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 53.18%, 1 Year at 28.34%, 6 Month at 0.28%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at -9.75%.
