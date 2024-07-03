Summary

Ethos Limited was originally incorporated as Kamla Retail Limited, at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation dated November 5, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Ethos Limited and a Revised Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Himachal Pradesh on March 5, 2012. The Company operates a chain of luxury watch boutiques. The business consists of trading of watches, accessories and luxury items, marketing and support services and rendering of related after sale services. The Company has the portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India enabling to retail 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain. In addition to premium and luxury watch retail, the Company undertake retail of certified pre-owned luxury watches under Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) luxury watch lounge located at New Delhi. The Company business is supported by state of the art service centre which is equipped with latest machinery imported from Switzerland. Its service centre has engaged horological engineers having experience at leading global watch brands. Expert watchmakers at the service centre have certifications from brands like Omega, Tissot, Longines, Rado among other global brands with a minimum work experience of 10 years. Also, the service ce

