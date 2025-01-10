Ethos Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.48
23.35
19.08
18.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
857.48
607.83
212.78
138.92
Net Worth
881.96
631.18
231.86
157.13
Minority Interest
Debt
144.79
120.72
161.29
140.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.87
24.65
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
1,056.62
776.55
393.22
297.39
Fixed Assets
237.67
200.95
128.98
116.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.11
6.99
5.81
4.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
38.84
33.11
9.01
8.19
Networking Capital
408.77
310.82
210.06
149.3
Inventories
439.69
339.87
249.93
197.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.57
6.18
5.18
12.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
97.12
93.2
69.15
37.62
Sundry Creditors
-102.43
-100.01
-87.8
-75.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.18
-28.42
-26.4
-22.37
Cash
341.23
224.69
39.36
19.28
Total Assets
1,056.62
776.56
393.22
297.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.