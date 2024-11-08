|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Ethos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Recommendation for appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Ethos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 14th August 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Approval for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Ethos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ethos Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, that is, Monday, the 13th day of May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following:- a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and took on record Auditors Report thereon. Copy of the results along with Declaration under regulations 30, 33(3)(d) and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith as Annexure - I and Annexure - II respectively. The financial results will be published in the newspapers as required under the Listing Regulations. b) Appointment of CS Vishal Arora, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice no. 3645) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Ethos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and 9 (nine) months ended on December 31 2023 Outcomes of Board meeting Financial Results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Outcomes of Board meeting held on 18th January, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) RegulaOons, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., January 18, 2024, have, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:- 1. Appointment of Mr. Yogen Khosla as an Additional Director (Independent) {DIN - 00203165} on the board the Company; 2. Appointment of Mr. Manoj Subramanian as the Additional/Whole time Director (DIN - 10458966) for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from April 1, 2024, along with the payment of remuneration; 3. Appointment of Mr. Pranav Shankar Saboo as the Additional/Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (DIN - 03391925) of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from April 1, 2024 along with the payment of remuneration; 4. Recommendation for variation in the objects clause of Prospectus dated May 25, 2022 for utilisation of issue proceeds of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Company, subject to shareholders approval; and 5. Approval for providing corporate guarantee favouring HDFC Bank towards availment of credit facilities upto Rs. 5 crores by Joint Venture Company - Pasadena Retail Private Limited pursuant to provisions of secOon 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder.
