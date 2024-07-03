Summary

Popular Vehicles & Services Limited was originally incorporated as Popular Vehicles and Services Limited on July 5, 1983 at Kochi, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company. The Company converted to a Private Limited Company pursuant to a special resolution of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 29, 2014 and the name changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on March 24, 2015 by the RoC, Kerala at Ernakulam. Thereafter, the Company was subsequently got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Limited vide Certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion issued on July 10, 2018 by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of sale and service of automobiles, spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance products. Headquartered in Kochi, India, the Company has operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is a leading diversified automotive dealership in India in terms of revenue, with a presence across the automotive retail value chain. It operate passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors Limited. It classified business into four key segments, namely passenger cars, luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 1984, Company started automobile dealership business and established their first Maru

