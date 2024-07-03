iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Share Price

159.09
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.87
  • Day's High162.87
  • 52 Wk High296.55
  • Prev. Close161.67
  • Day's Low158.75
  • 52 Wk Low 149.08
  • Turnover (lac)16.62
  • P/E78.93
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value69.57
  • EPS2.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,132.69
  • Div. Yield0.31
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

162.87

Prev. Close

161.67

Turnover(Lac.)

16.62

Day's High

162.87

Day's Low

158.75

52 Week's High

296.55

52 Week's Low

149.08

Book Value

69.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,132.69

P/E

78.93

EPS

2.05

Divi. Yield

0.31

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.17%

Non-Promoter- 27.50%

Institutions: 27.50%

Non-Institutions: 11.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.24

12.54

12.54

12.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

478.19

220.09

191.53

184.18

Net Worth

492.43

232.63

204.07

196.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

5,615.53

4,875

3,465.88

2,893.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,615.53

4,875

3,465.88

2,893.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.76

17.63

18.32

25.73

View Annually Results

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

JACOB KURIAN

Whole-time Director

Francis Kuttukaran Paul

Whole-time Director

John Kuttukaran Paul

Managing Director

Naveen Philip

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

George Joseph

Nominee

Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varun T.V

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

Summary

Popular Vehicles & Services Limited was originally incorporated as Popular Vehicles and Services Limited on July 5, 1983 at Kochi, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company. The Company converted to a Private Limited Company pursuant to a special resolution of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 29, 2014 and the name changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on March 24, 2015 by the RoC, Kerala at Ernakulam. Thereafter, the Company was subsequently got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Limited vide Certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion issued on July 10, 2018 by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of sale and service of automobiles, spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance products. Headquartered in Kochi, India, the Company has operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is a leading diversified automotive dealership in India in terms of revenue, with a presence across the automotive retail value chain. It operate passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors Limited. It classified business into four key segments, namely passenger cars, luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 1984, Company started automobile dealership business and established their first Maru
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd share price today?

The Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is ₹1132.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is 78.93 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is ₹149.08 and ₹296.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd?

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.46%, 6 Month at -34.78%, 3 Month at -26.76% and 1 Month at 1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.18 %
Institutions - 27.50 %
Public - 11.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.