SectorRetail
Open₹162.87
Prev. Close₹161.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.62
Day's High₹162.87
Day's Low₹158.75
52 Week's High₹296.55
52 Week's Low₹149.08
Book Value₹69.57
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,132.69
P/E78.93
EPS2.05
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.24
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
478.19
220.09
191.53
184.18
Net Worth
492.43
232.63
204.07
196.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
5,615.53
4,875
3,465.88
2,893.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,615.53
4,875
3,465.88
2,893.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.76
17.63
18.32
25.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
JACOB KURIAN
Whole-time Director
Francis Kuttukaran Paul
Whole-time Director
John Kuttukaran Paul
Managing Director
Naveen Philip
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
George Joseph
Nominee
Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varun T.V
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
Summary
Popular Vehicles & Services Limited was originally incorporated as Popular Vehicles and Services Limited on July 5, 1983 at Kochi, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company. The Company converted to a Private Limited Company pursuant to a special resolution of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 29, 2014 and the name changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on March 24, 2015 by the RoC, Kerala at Ernakulam. Thereafter, the Company was subsequently got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Limited vide Certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion issued on July 10, 2018 by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of sale and service of automobiles, spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance products. Headquartered in Kochi, India, the Company has operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is a leading diversified automotive dealership in India in terms of revenue, with a presence across the automotive retail value chain. It operate passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors Limited. It classified business into four key segments, namely passenger cars, luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 1984, Company started automobile dealership business and established their first Maru
The Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹159.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is ₹1132.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is 78.93 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is ₹149.08 and ₹296.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.46%, 6 Month at -34.78%, 3 Month at -26.76% and 1 Month at 1.64%.
