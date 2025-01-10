Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.24
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
478.19
220.09
191.53
184.18
Net Worth
492.43
232.63
204.07
196.72
Minority Interest
Debt
462.58
508.23
481.9
377.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.89
5.35
5.43
7.51
Total Liabilities
960.9
746.21
691.4
582.04
Fixed Assets
440.5
392.35
397.01
303.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.87
92.6
62.35
62.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.88
17.13
13.68
16.54
Networking Capital
356.6
237.32
213.19
161.86
Inventories
294.31
199.12
202.22
144.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.44
81.23
66.12
85.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
242.77
72.21
83.05
63.97
Sundry Creditors
-112.17
-41.81
-51.91
-34.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-157.75
-73.43
-86.29
-97.93
Cash
35.04
6.8
5.18
37.74
Total Assets
960.89
746.2
691.41
582.05
