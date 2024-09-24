|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Intimation of the Newspaper Advertisement regarding the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Intimation of combined voting results pursuant to SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.