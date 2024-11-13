iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Board Meeting

149.65
(0.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Popular Vehicles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Popular Vehicles And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024. Approval of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Popular Vehicles And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Intimation of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Popular Vehicles And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Popular Vehicles And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with limited review report Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 08, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following business (es): 1. The financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, together with the limited review report thereon. The meeting of the board of directors commenced at 12:20 PM and concluded at 1:40 PM The Board approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2024)

