Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd Summary

Popular Vehicles & Services Limited was originally incorporated as Popular Vehicles and Services Limited on July 5, 1983 at Kochi, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company. The Company converted to a Private Limited Company pursuant to a special resolution of Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 29, 2014 and the name changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Private Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on March 24, 2015 by the RoC, Kerala at Ernakulam. Thereafter, the Company was subsequently got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Popular Vehicles and Services Limited vide Certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion issued on July 10, 2018 by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of sale and service of automobiles, spare parts and accessories, finance and insurance products. Headquartered in Kochi, India, the Company has operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is a leading diversified automotive dealership in India in terms of revenue, with a presence across the automotive retail value chain. It operate passenger vehicle dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited and the commercial vehicle dealership of Tata Motors Limited. It classified business into four key segments, namely passenger cars, luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 1984, Company started automobile dealership business and established their first Maruti Suzuki showroom in Trivandrum, Kerala; the Popular Motors dealership in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles in 2002 and later on in 2015, the business in spare parts distribution. In 2016, the dealership with Bharat Benz, for cars manufactured under the brand Bharat Benz, was operational by Subsidiary, Kuttukaran Cars Private Limited (KCPL), formerly known as Prabal Motors Private Limited, which got demerged into Prabal Motors Private Limited, pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement made by the High Court of Judicature at Ernakulam, dated March 31, 2016. The Appointed date for the Scheme was April 1, 2016. Pursuant to this Scheme, all the business undertakings of KCPL in relation to the dealership with Bharat Benz were transferred to and vested in Prabal Motors.As of March 31, 2021, Company operated through a network of 59 showrooms, 99 sales outlets and booking offices, 83 authorised service centres, 29 retail outlets, and 25 warehouses in Kerala, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The JLR dealership, through luxury segment, was functional under Marqland brand through 3 showrooms and 3 service centres in Karnataka in March, 2021. The Company thereafter, got into the business of electric vehicle in 2021. The Company acquired shares in Keracon Equipments Private Limited (KEPL) on February 1, 2023 by way of entering into a share transfer agreement, consequent to which KEPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company raised money from public through IPO with the issuance of 11,917,075 equity shares through Offer for Sale and Rs 250 Crore through Fresh Issue in March, 2024.