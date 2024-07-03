SectorRetail
Open₹515
Prev. Close₹512.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹594.32
Day's High₹516
Day's Low₹492.05
52 Week's High₹546.6
52 Week's Low₹412.65
Book Value₹42.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,431.87
P/E69.02
EPS7.41
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.82
12.03
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.9
124.26
66.66
37.4
Net Worth
486.72
136.29
78.69
49.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
747.99
796.97
536.31
361.67
yoy growth (%)
-6.14
48.6
48.28
50.4
Raw materials
-656.11
-711.73
-498.23
-336.02
As % of sales
87.71
89.3
92.9
92.9
Employee costs
-24.83
-21.74
-11.65
-5.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.97
18.73
4.13
2.53
Depreciation
-2.27
-2
-1.33
-0.87
Tax paid
-8.29
-4.71
-1.35
-0.82
Working capital
60.81
-3.01
11.83
28.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.14
48.6
48.28
50.4
Op profit growth
65
257.71
48.26
52.55
EBIT growth
26.89
408.46
49.05
47.52
Net profit growth
76
403.49
63.24
46.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashovardhan Sinha
Whole-time Director
Nishant Prabhakar
Non Executive Director
Sunita Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akanksha Arya
Independent Director
Atul Sinha
Independent Director
Nusrat Syed Hassan
Independent Director
Rahul Kumar
Independent Director
Ravinder Zutshi
Independent Director
Apeksha Agiwal
Whole-time Director
Yosham Vardhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Vision Ltd
Summary
Aditya Vision Limited was incorporated on 31st March 1999. The Company is engaged in trading of electronic items. The Company is a dynamic, fastest growing and service oriented electronic retail chain in Bihar. The Company have a group of multi-brand stores dealing in consumer durables of all kinds. With presence in every district of Bihar, the Companys vision has become a household name amongst the people of the state.With top global brands, the Company have more than 10,000 products ranging from digital gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, tablets to entertainment solutions like televisions, sound bars, home theaters, cameras, accessories to home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines to cooking and kitchen appliances like air fryers, soup makers, cook-tops, dishwashers, etc.With a focus on customer satisfaction, the brand emphasizes on the after sales experience of the customer. With more than 75 stores up and running and a few more lined up in the next couple of months, the Company has never been far from the customers. The Company managed to achieve several milestones while creating new benchmarks for its competitors.Customer satisfaction is something that is considered as the prime aim of the Company, committed to deliver the best services to customers. The Company have been doing the same through the ongoing offers by giving benefits to the loyal customers. The attractive periodic, seasonal & festive discounts exhibit the compassion toward th
Read More
The Aditya Vision Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹499.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Vision Ltd is ₹6431.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Vision Ltd is 69.02 and 12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Vision Ltd is ₹412.65 and ₹546.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 15.52% and 1 Month at 7.68%.
