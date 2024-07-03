iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Vision Ltd Share Price

499.9
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open515
  • Day's High516
  • 52 Wk High546.6
  • Prev. Close512.05
  • Day's Low492.05
  • 52 Wk Low 412.65
  • Turnover (lac)594.32
  • P/E69.02
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value42.91
  • EPS7.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,431.87
  • Div. Yield0.27
Aditya Vision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

515

Prev. Close

512.05

Turnover(Lac.)

594.32

Day's High

516

Day's Low

492.05

52 Week's High

546.6

52 Week's Low

412.65

Book Value

42.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,431.87

P/E

69.02

EPS

7.41

Divi. Yield

0.27

Aditya Vision Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

Aditya Vision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Vision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.23%

Non-Promoter- 21.60%

Institutions: 21.60%

Non-Institutions: 25.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Vision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.82

12.03

12.03

12.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

473.9

124.26

66.66

37.4

Net Worth

486.72

136.29

78.69

49.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

747.99

796.97

536.31

361.67

yoy growth (%)

-6.14

48.6

48.28

50.4

Raw materials

-656.11

-711.73

-498.23

-336.02

As % of sales

87.71

89.3

92.9

92.9

Employee costs

-24.83

-21.74

-11.65

-5.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.97

18.73

4.13

2.53

Depreciation

-2.27

-2

-1.33

-0.87

Tax paid

-8.29

-4.71

-1.35

-0.82

Working capital

60.81

-3.01

11.83

28.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.14

48.6

48.28

50.4

Op profit growth

65

257.71

48.26

52.55

EBIT growth

26.89

408.46

49.05

47.52

Net profit growth

76

403.49

63.24

46.15

Aditya Vision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Vision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashovardhan Sinha

Whole-time Director

Nishant Prabhakar

Non Executive Director

Sunita Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akanksha Arya

Independent Director

Atul Sinha

Independent Director

Nusrat Syed Hassan

Independent Director

Rahul Kumar

Independent Director

Ravinder Zutshi

Independent Director

Apeksha Agiwal

Whole-time Director

Yosham Vardhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Vision Ltd

Summary

Aditya Vision Limited was incorporated on 31st March 1999. The Company is engaged in trading of electronic items. The Company is a dynamic, fastest growing and service oriented electronic retail chain in Bihar. The Company have a group of multi-brand stores dealing in consumer durables of all kinds. With presence in every district of Bihar, the Companys vision has become a household name amongst the people of the state.With top global brands, the Company have more than 10,000 products ranging from digital gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, tablets to entertainment solutions like televisions, sound bars, home theaters, cameras, accessories to home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines to cooking and kitchen appliances like air fryers, soup makers, cook-tops, dishwashers, etc.With a focus on customer satisfaction, the brand emphasizes on the after sales experience of the customer. With more than 75 stores up and running and a few more lined up in the next couple of months, the Company has never been far from the customers. The Company managed to achieve several milestones while creating new benchmarks for its competitors.Customer satisfaction is something that is considered as the prime aim of the Company, committed to deliver the best services to customers. The Company have been doing the same through the ongoing offers by giving benefits to the loyal customers. The attractive periodic, seasonal & festive discounts exhibit the compassion toward th
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Vision Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Vision Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹499.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Vision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Vision Ltd is ₹6431.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Vision Ltd is 69.02 and 12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Vision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Vision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Vision Ltd is ₹412.65 and ₹546.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Vision Ltd?

Aditya Vision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 15.52% and 1 Month at 7.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Vision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Vision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.23 %
Institutions - 21.60 %
Public - 25.17 %

